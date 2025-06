Hi all,

Considering this trip currently. Has any had any experience getting from Changi across to Legoland in Johor Bahru?

I understand there are buses but as I am travelling with kids convenience is most important.

Would be great to hear anyone who knows of a reliable service that can take us not just to the border but across to Johor Bahru.

Legoland has a service charging like $350 return. I would like to know if there are alternative solutions!