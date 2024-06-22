SomeoneSomewhere:

https://www.1news.co.nz/2024/06/22/interislander-ferry-aratere-runs-aground-near-picton/
Crew and all pax (only truck drivers) all safe, other vessels standing by.
Bow is visibly rather high and apparently the tide is going out, so a re-float is unlikely to be possible until the next high tide. It remains to be seen how much damage has already been done, and how much more will be done while beached with dropping water levels.
Reddit says it might be totalled and I think they might be right.
This is our only rail ferry so there's going to be some very strained supply chains depending on what happens here.
It's thought to be a steering or steering/propulsion fault. Apparently work was being done on the steering system earlier.
One of the major changes that was supposed to be in the new ships was a significant improvement in reliability and survivability in the event of failures.