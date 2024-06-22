SomeoneSomewhere:

floydbloke: I know there has been a tendency to politicise a lot of discussions of late, but the first reply in this new thread turns it into a political rant. That must be a record.

I don't think this comment is very fair or rational.

Everyday life in New Zealand relates to politics in one way or another.

We shouldn't shy away from topics because a discussion will bring up politics/political decisions.

Otherwise, we end up like Russians unwilling to voice anything related to politics aka the war in Ukraine.

Examples of what I mean:

The internet I am using right now is fibre, fibre was a political and investment decision by a previous government.

The Ultra-Fast Broadband initiative was a New Zealand Government programme of building fibre-to-the-home networks covering 87% of the population by the end of 2022.

I am happy that the government made this investment and I think most people would think it was a good investment into our country's infrastructure.

The cost of running a motor vehicle is tied to political decisions. The Auckland Regional Fuel Tax scheme ends on 30 June 2024. This means fueling up should be cheaper by 10 cents per litre (plus GST), on petrol, diesel and their bio-variants. Similarly, if you have an EV or Hybrid, RUC is now an ongoing cost that will need to be purchased and may change Kiwi's future decisions around buying what type of vehicle.

I could go on and on, about how everyday life things are directly or indirectly related to politics.

There shouldn't be anything wrong with discussion around this, it is life.

Similarly, the decision to cancel the planned Interislander ferries is political.

Heck, say if Labour was still in government and cancelled them, it's still politics around the rationale would have been budget/investment.

The future and hindsight will tell us if cancelling the ferries was a good move or not.

I do think we desperately need infrastructure to connect the North Island and South Island for the movement of people and freight.

What is the best solution to do that, I have no clue.

I know that the South Koreans are some of the best and cost effective shipbuilders in the world.

The decision and investment to get any new infrastructure will be political when the New Zealand government is involved.

/rant

One News just updated article,

"The grounded Interislander ferry Aratere will no longer be refloated this morning, according to Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor."