Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Trip report - Canada 2024
floydbloke

3469 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315208 23-Jun-2024 11:01
Send private message

TL;DR – went to Canada, had a good time.

 

My wife and I have just returned from a 3½ week, 4100km+ road-trip around south-western Canada.

 

Here is a bit of a summary as well as a few observations/tips.

 

After landing at Vancouver airport we picked up a rental car and headed straight for the ferry to Vancouver Island for a day in Victoria and then a couple of days driving/sightseeing around Pacific Rim National Park and Tofino area.

 

 

 

 

Victoria

 

 

 

 

Butchart Gardens

 

 

 

TIP: Rental car pricing, like airfares, is a black art.  Prices bounce around and vary massively between providers. With the mainstream providers you can make a non-prepaid reservation then cancel without penalty. I ended up doing this about seven time until I got the very best price I could. (Ended up paying NZ$1700 for a medium sized SUV for 21 days, fully insured, no excess).  There are also discount/corporate codes to be found for better rates through things like AA memberships, credit card companies, etc, but do be cautious ensuring you’re entitled to use it or they may not honour it.

 

TIP: With AirBNB type accommodation, just because the description says it has tea/coffee supplies it doesn’t mean there will be milk (or creamer).  Bring your own. Also if you’re staying for two days plus there will rarely be enough supplies for two people to last.

 

We then had 4 days in Vancouver.  Found it a bit ‘meh’ to be honest.  Stanley Park and the Granville Island markets are cool but beyond that it’s just another big North American city.  When you read Tripadvisor (TA) the regulars will tell you to stay in a central city hotel.  We instead chose an AirBNB in the suburbs to save some (quite a lot of) bucks, 10 minutes walk from the train, which is cheap and frequent and was a 20 minute ride into town.  Had the added benefit of having somewhere to park the rental car.

 

TIP: When booking a private short-term-rental in BC ensure it is properly licenced.  They have some strict by-laws around what can/can’t be let for short term to try and tackle the housing shortage.

 

 

 

 

Vancouver

 

 

 

 

Stanley Park - Vancouver

 

 

 

Next stop was Whistler, with some sightseeing on the way.  We really enjoyed Whistler.  It is very touristy but not kitsch, I would describe it as ‘cool’

 

 

Alexander Falls

 

 

 

 

Whistler - Blackcomb Mountain

 

 

 

 

Whistler

 

 

 

After that it was on to Wells Gray Provincial Park, renowned for its waterfalls. The most famous of these is Helmcken falls at a 141 metres tall.  Unfortunately the main road and viewing platform were closed for repairs so we ended up walking the trail on the south-side from which the views aren’t quite as good, the weather wasn’t great either.  So still impressive but not as spectacular as we had hoped. We did enjoy several of the other waterfalls though, particularly Spahat’s Creek.

 

 

 

Helmcken Falls

 

 

 

 

Spahats Creek Falls

 

 

 

TIP: Winters are brutal in Canada and they have short windows for construction and repairs, and some roads don’t even open until well into summer due to ice/snow.  Check ahead to make sure what you’re planning to go and see is open/accessible.

 

On to the main attraction, the Rockies/Icefields Parkway.  We were blown away by some of the sights here, insert whatever positive adjective can think of, just wow.  We had allowed a few days to go up and down and we struck it real lucky with the weather.

 

 

 

Icefield Parkway

 

 

 

 

Icefield Parkway

 

 

 

 

 

 

Icefield Parkway

 

 

 

 

Icefield Parkway

 

 

 

 

Icefield Parkway

 

 

 

 

Peyto Lake

 

(Yes, it really is that colour.)

 

 

 

TIP: This place gets busy, real busy.  You will get stuck behind an RV.  Be patient and tolerant both when driving and walking/hiking.

 

Again the TA ‘experts’ will tell you to stay in Jasper and Banff.  We had a look around each of these towns and found them touristy and tacky and jolly expensive and we’re glad we didn’t heed that advice.  Instead of Banff we opted for a nice roomy apartment in Canmore (15 minutes south-east of Banff), and rather than Jasper we stayed a 40 minute scenic drive east in a log cabin at Jasper Gates resort.  This had the added benefit of being close to Hinton.  TA says don’t bother with Hinton but the Beaver Boardwalk turned out to be one of our highlights (more below).

 

 

 

 

 

Jasper Gates

 

 

 

Moraine Lake and Lake Louise are must sees.  Unfortunately the weather wasn’t  great so my photos don’t quite look like the ones in the brochures but again, suitably impressive.

 

 

 

 

Moraine Lake

 

 

 

 

Lake Louise

 

 

 

 

 

TIP:  There is no private vehicle access to Moraine Lake and parking at Lake Louise is very limited and expensive.  Organise a shuttle or tour

 

Time to head back west.  We stopped off at Revelstoke and I went on the Pipe Mountain Coaster which was a bit of fun before a couple of nights in a small town called Sicamous.  Not really on the tourist itinerary but we enjoyed a day or so just experiencing small-town, every day Canada. One more overnight stop in Abbotsford in a cute boutique hotel and then the last day back in Vancouver, lunch at Spanish Banks Beach and some shopping at an outlet mall near the airport before a 9 pm flight home.   (Mrs. Had stated before we left that she wasn’t going to buy anything on this trip.  She spent about $400 at the mall so that was pretty accurate 😊).

 

Wildlife

 

One of our ‘high hopes, low expectations’ was to see wildlife.  We weren’t disappointed.

 

On Vancouver Island we saw bald eagles flying overhead.  We also visited a rescue sanctuary allowing me to get a close-up pic.

 

 

 

 

Bald Eagle

 

 

 

Black bears are common this time of year.  Plenty to see near Whistler when you go for a drive up Callaghan Rd and grazing underneath the Blackcomb gondola, as well as near the Rockies.  We had earlier considered booking a $500 bear viewing ‘safari’.  Glad we didn’t.

 

 

 

 

Black Bear

 

 

 

 

Black Bear

 

 

 

Also lucky enough to spot a couple of grizzlies, unfortunately no decent photos

 

 

 

Hoary marmot at the top of Blackcomb mountain.

 

 

Hoary Marmot

 

 

 

Beavers in Hinton

 

 

Beaver Boardwalk

 

 

 

 

Beaver Boardwalk

 

 

 

 

 

Bighorn sheep at the side of the road near Jasper

 

 

Bighorn Sheep

 

 

 

Squirrels are everywhere (they may even be considered a pest over there but we don’t have them here and I think they’re cute).

 

 

Squirrel

 

 

 

Also saw quite a few deer and mountain goats.  Unfortunately no elk or moose.

 

Overall – 8/10, a point off because the weather wasn’t as nice as we’d hoped and another point off because for 2 out of the 3 weeks I had a nasty cough and sore throat.

 

 




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

Create new topic
Kiwifan
163 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3252068 23-Jun-2024 12:07
Send private message

Glad you had a great time. Your photos are amazing and having stayed in Hinton I can confirm the Boardwalk is a must do. It was so cool to see the beavers at work especially at dusk. 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
l43a2
1773 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3252076 23-Jun-2024 12:35
Send private message

Amazing shots, I was in Canada for a short time in May, a stunningly beautiful country.





Eva888
2286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3252080 23-Jun-2024 12:52
Send private message

Great photos and ditto the tips from real life experience. We lived there for a couple of years and found the locals friendly and helpful. We had a resident squirrel in the tall tree outside the house and loved watching it bustle around so can understand your joy. When we left we travelled 3 days by rail to Vancouver in winter to catch a ship back to NZ. The train ride is spectacular through the Rockies and a truly unforgettable experience. 


 

Your photos are really good. I love the close up of the Bald Eagle and the other animal closeups which you’ve captured beautifully.

 

 



floydbloke

3469 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3264511 26-Jul-2024 09:07
Send private message

Jasper National Park is on fire at the moment, including the town of Jasper itself.  Looks like half of it (the town) may be burnt.

 

 

Residents' properties, possessions and livelihoods in ruins, environmental damage to such a beautiful piece of our planet and thousands of tourists' holidays thrown into disarray.  When you visit a place and you like and admire it you forge a connection with it, seeing this is breaking my heart.

 

On the plus-side, an evacuation order was made on Wednesday-night (local time) and as I understand it there has been no loss of human life.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

pdh

pdh
281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3264600 26-Jul-2024 10:42
Send private message

Thanks for taking the time & effort to post the great photos & travelogue.

 

Glad my old country gave you a good time - sounds like you invested enough days to hit a number of the highlights.

 

Did they get you on a downhill bike at Whistler ?

Batman
Mad Scientist
29649 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264601 26-Jul-2024 10:43
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

TL;DR – went to Canada, had a good time.

 

My wife and I have just returned from a 3½ week, 4100km+ road-trip around south-western Canada.

 

 

just wondering, is you camera's exposure set to > 0 by any chance? many highlights are clipped

Handsomedan
7091 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3264609 26-Jul-2024 11:17
Send private message

Canada is on my "must do before you're too old" list. 

 

I want to go riding at Whistler and see the sights across all of what you've seen. 
It blows my mind how vast Canada is, though. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



floydbloke

3469 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3264657 26-Jul-2024 12:36
Send private message

pdh:

 

...

 

Did they get you on a downhill bike at Whistler ?

 

 

Owing to my age and wonkiness on a bicycle I decided against this.

 

Looks like great fun though, lots of people were loving it.  I enjoyed watching them.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

floydbloke

3469 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3264660 26-Jul-2024 12:41
Send private message

Batman:

 

...

 

just wondering, is you camera's exposure set to > 0 by any chance? many highlights are clipped

 

 

Camera was pretty much on Auto most of the time, and they're JPGs straight out of the camera (apart from some cropping).

 

If you click through to Flickr they've got the EXIF data.

 

@Batman , I'm always looking to improve.  Which ones in particular do you think are suffering.  (I've got the RAWs for most of them so I can experiment.)




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

Batman
Mad Scientist
29649 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264690 26-Jul-2024 14:02
Send private message

floydbloke:

Batman:


...


just wondering, is you camera's exposure set to > 0 by any chance? many highlights are clipped



Camera was pretty much on Auto most of the time, and they're JPGs straight out of the camera (apart from some cropping).


If you click through to Flickr they've got the EXIF data.


@Batman , I'm always looking to improve.  Which ones in particular do you think are suffering.  (I've got the RAWs for most of them so I can experiment.)



In that case is the contrast set to > 0?

I'm guessing not since it's set to auto.

Clipping just means the bright bits have no colour information and the just appear white on screen or when printed. (or dark bits appear completely black due to no colour information)

Kiwifan
163 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3267777 3-Aug-2024 05:15
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

Jasper National Park is on fire at the moment, including the town of Jasper itself.  Looks like half of it (the town) may be burnt.

 

 

Residents' properties, possessions and livelihoods in ruins, environmental damage to such a beautiful piece of our planet and thousands of tourists' holidays thrown into disarray.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just off a cruise ship hence my late reply. Absolutely heartbreaking eh? We have been lucky enough to have stayed there three times and just love the town. When we looked at a map of the areas burnt in the town it looked quite extensive, maybe 30%? Just catching up on news now we are off the ship with free wifi. 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18490 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3267809 3-Aug-2024 10:27
Send private message

Excellent report. +10

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright