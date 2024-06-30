From 1 July, 2024, to 31 December, 2025, ordinary passport holders from the above countries who come to China for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit for no more than 15 days can enter China without a visa

China’s visa-free policy for New Zealand visitors starts next month | RNZ News

Chinese Embassy in New Zealand

Important News_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in New Zealand (china-embassy.gov.cn)

Chinese Embassy in Australia link is a bit clearer in terms of questions/answers

Answers to Frequently Asked Questions on Visa-free Policy to Ordinary Passport Holders of Australia (china-consulate.gov.cn)