Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Looking for a travel agent
stu28

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315334 4-Jul-2024 17:44
Send private message

We are looking at doing a land base holiday in August up to the South Pacific. Who would you recommend booking thought?

Create new topic
timmmay
20339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256329 4-Jul-2024 19:25
Send private message

I don't know what you did, but your post mucked up the page formatting. Suggest you need to edit it to fix it.

 

Are there still travel agents left?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3256350 4-Jul-2024 20:07
Send private message

Wowsers, this is some funky formatting you did.

 

Unless you can't find any info online, then go to a travel agent, otherwise you can really book yourself and save the fees.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

MaxineN
Max
1706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3256412 4-Jul-2024 20:47
Send private message

I recently just visited Flight Centre and had a OK experience first try but an amazing experience when we asked another rep at another store.

 

They worked with us really well and even did some theory crafting with us on how to maximize our voucher and our money to our flight to Japan in Christmas.

 

I would recommend trying a few but I could safely recommend Flight Centre Northlands (if you're in the Christchurch area, and if you are let me know I could put you in touch with the person we dealt with).

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



ANglEAUT
2269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256500 5-Jul-2024 08:21
Send private message

We previously dealt with Sandy from Hello World. Very knowledgeable & helpful.

 

I believe she is now at the Takapuna branch: https://helloworld.co.nz/takapuna

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright