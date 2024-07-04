I recently just visited Flight Centre and had a OK experience first try but an amazing experience when we asked another rep at another store.

They worked with us really well and even did some theory crafting with us on how to maximize our voucher and our money to our flight to Japan in Christmas.

I would recommend trying a few but I could safely recommend Flight Centre Northlands (if you're in the Christchurch area, and if you are let me know I could put you in touch with the person we dealt with).