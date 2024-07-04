I don't know what you did, but your post mucked up the page formatting. Suggest you need to edit it to fix it.
Are there still travel agents left?
Unless you can't find any info online, then go to a travel agent, otherwise you can really book yourself and save the fees.
I recently just visited Flight Centre and had a OK experience first try but an amazing experience when we asked another rep at another store.
They worked with us really well and even did some theory crafting with us on how to maximize our voucher and our money to our flight to Japan in Christmas.
I would recommend trying a few but I could safely recommend Flight Centre Northlands (if you're in the Christchurch area, and if you are let me know I could put you in touch with the person we dealt with).
We previously dealt with Sandy from Hello World. Very knowledgeable & helpful.
I believe she is now at the Takapuna branch: https://helloworld.co.nz/takapuna
