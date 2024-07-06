Brownfields airport projects are horrendously expensive. It's like working in a prison but with much longer walking distances.

JFK isn't helped by having 35 terminals due to the shell and core model that US airports work under (I'm exaggerating but only a bit). They are consolidating the terminals somewhat but they will still have a train to go around the terminals.

Most of the money is private money, the port authority is putting up around NZD6.5 billion.