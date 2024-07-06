My brother just sent me a photo of a billboard at JFK which is he said like a giant building site.
The cost of the project floored me. NZ$31 billion!!
And a link for a bit more information: https://www.anewjfk.com/
The Port Authority has broken ground on a transformative $19 billion dollar public/private redevelopment program to build a new John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with two giant new terminals, expansion and modernization of existing terminals, streamlined roadways, popular local retail and dining, and stunning New York artwork — all to provide our customers with the world-class travel experience they deserve.
In 2030 they expect 75 million passages, so if everyone in that year of travel paid a US$253 levy it would be all paid for... so yes large number, but in this scale its not really that large!
one billion for build, 30 billion kickbacks?
Brownfields airport projects are horrendously expensive. It's like working in a prison but with much longer walking distances.
JFK isn't helped by having 35 terminals due to the shell and core model that US airports work under (I'm exaggerating but only a bit). They are consolidating the terminals somewhat but they will still have a train to go around the terminals.
Most of the money is private money, the port authority is putting up around NZD6.5 billion.
mentalinc: Not sure where you get 10 times bigger than the budget from?
Colonic derivation I'm assuming.
If you're looking at the "total 2024 budget" package of NZ$3.2b, I think that's only the increase.
If you go to 'Revenue and Expenses' you'll find:
Core Crown Revenue Forecast 2024/25: $136b
Core Crown Expenses Forecast 2024/25: $143.9b
So the total cost for this airport is just over a fifth of our annual government spending.
New York City is a stunning example of governments doing poor work, very expensively.
I should provide links - but none of this is much of a secret:
Their subway extensions are notorious, their high school students cost 10x the country's average, and their socialised housing just gets worse and more costly every decade.
Don't even ask about their green energy strategy - they are vying with Germany in the race to 'lights out'.
Not surprisingly, many inhabitants have voted with their feet over the past decade.
Nice to see infrastructure projects are expensive in other countries too.
I'm sure it will come in on time and under budget ......pfft.
Auckland Airport is planning to spend $2.2 billion on a new domestic terminal, and another $1.7 billion improving the links to the international terminal. They spent $300 million on their new "transport hub" (aka carpark building). The good thing for them is they have a captive market, and the amount they can charge passengers/airlines is linked to the capital cost of the infrastructure. But it is not really a good thing for the travelling public. And I wouldn't be surprised if JFK is actually more bang for buck, their plans are probably at least the equivalent of ten Auckland Airport domestic terminals.
nova: And I wouldn't be surprised if JFK is actually more bang for buck, their plans are probably at least the equivalent of ten Auckland Airport domestic terminals.
>Auckland Airport services around 24 million passengers a year and around half of those are domestic.
>JFK services around 62 million so no, it’s not ten times as much.
Not sure we're quite back up to pre-covid levels... last 12-month figure I could find was 17 M pax (Oct 23).
I guess some of the infrastructure differences are related to cargo and percentage of medium size jets vs A380's.
Some 20 cargo airlines operate out of JFK.
AKL has 1 runway & 23 gates (with bridges)
JFK has 4 runways & 130 gates and 462,000 scheduled, commuter & cargo movements (2023)