Hi all, I'm off to Europe soon, and am going to use Airalo(or Holafly) eSIM for data. So that's sweet.

I'm with One NZ here in NZ using an eSIM with them.

I do NOT want to pay their $8 daily roaming charge.

They mention WIFI Calling can be used without incurring daily roaming charge, but are not specific with what phone settings are used to configure.

I need to work out a way to receive texts that relate to two-factor codes that get sent via my One NZ regular SMS phone number (e.g. making a transfer etc).

I think that's possible via the aforementioned WIFI Calling, BUT, how do I turn off or block the cellular connection to ensure I don't get charged the daily roaming fee.

The only thing I can think of is:

Activate flight mode Turn on One NZ (cellular blocked by flight mode) Turn on WIFI Calling in One NZ Activate WIFI in flight mode In theory the text should come through (can anyone validate?) Once I have my 2FA, reverse the procedure. Turn flight mode off, and return to Airalo eSIM Finish transation.

It sounds messy. I would rather just have the ability to have One NZ Wifi Calling and TEXT enabled, but with the reassurance that the associated Cellular won't kick in and therefore won't get the $8 daily roaming fee.

Ultimately I want:

Use Airalo easily and freely for data

Receive Txts to my NZ number (without incurring daily $8 roaming charge)

Keen to hear from your experiences out there.

Regards,

G