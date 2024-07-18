Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Air NZ pricing - when is the best time to book?
ajbw

#315459 18-Jul-2024 19:56
In the Olden Days, there used to be 'Standby Fares', where you got a good deal if you were prepared to wait (and gamble) at the last minute.
I presume that worked because the airlines found that some money for otherwise unfilled seats was better than none.

Times have changed.

Here's a specific question:
We want to fly from Blenheim to Auckland in October. Air NZ is our only option, I guess. Flexible +/- a day or two.

Is it better to book now, or to scan Grabaseat, or to wait a while?

Is Grabaseat more useful than looking at the main website (say) a couple of times a day?

Does anyone have any insights into how Air NZ seat pricing works these days?

MaxineN
Max
  #3261171 18-Jul-2024 20:18
I'd say the best time was yesterday. The next best time is now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Those are not cheap and going fast.



October 15th onwards looks better.






 



 
 
 
 


nova
  #3261190 18-Jul-2024 21:52
Air NZ pricing is definitely quite dynamic, but waiting until near the day is unlikely to be much better than booking three months out, especially for a smaller plane. So I would book now. I have found on some of the routes that the pricing tends to increase over time and often peaks a week before the flight, but if there is still space on the flight it can drop down quite a bit in the last few days. If there isn't much space the price will stay high.

johno1234
  #3261208 18-Jul-2024 23:31
A $120 ticket 6 months out will be $400 six days out. There are fixed numbers of discounted fares on each flight and they sell first.



antoniosk
  #3261250 19-Jul-2024 09:07
As others have said - book as soon as you can, because AirNZ only ever seems to employ a yield model of 'more expensive every time you look at it/get closer to the time of travel'. I have never seen a price drop to fill seats. Also be very prepared for your flight to be cancelled/delayed at extremely short notice or inconvenient time (like 1am in the morning when you can't do anything), with very little discretion given to call centre teams to provide a reasonable workaround.

 

 

 

Air NZ's service and capability has really fallen off a cliff since the Covid closures.






 



johno1234
  #3261263 19-Jul-2024 09:52
antoniosk:

 

As others have said - book as soon as you can, because AirNZ only ever seems to employ a yield model of 'more expensive every time you look at it/get closer to the time of travel'. I have never seen a price drop to fill seats. Also be very prepared for your flight to be cancelled/delayed at extremely short notice or inconvenient time (like 1am in the morning when you can't do anything), with very little discretion given to call centre teams to provide a reasonable workaround.

 

 

 

Air NZ's service and capability has really fallen off a cliff since the Covid closures.

 

 

Agreed. I can't believe I'm saying this but JetStar is looking better than AirNZ on several fronts these days.

 

 

cshwone
  #3261265 19-Jul-2024 10:00
For regional travel I have found the best policy is to book the earliest flight on the day you want to travel. This way there is a chance of getting there on your preferred day. 😒

Gordy7
  #3261269 19-Jul-2024 10:12
antoniosk:

 

As others have said - book as soon as you can, because AirNZ only ever seems to employ a yield model of 'more expensive every time you look at it/get closer to the time of travel'. I have never seen a price drop to fill seats. Also be very prepared for your flight to be cancelled/delayed at extremely short notice or inconvenient time (like 1am in the morning when you can't do anything), with very little discretion given to call centre teams to provide a reasonable workaround.

 

 

 

Air NZ's service and capability has really fallen off a cliff since the Covid closures.

 

 

Clear out your browser cookies before you recheck pricing and seat availability.






 





ajbw

  #3261388 19-Jul-2024 11:29
Thanks for the information. I've booked.

noroad
  #3261390 19-Jul-2024 11:36
cshwone:

 

For regional travel I have found the best policy is to book the earliest flight on the day you want to travel. This way there is a chance of getting there on your preferred day. 😒

 

 

Absolutely, the later in the day the flight the more likley that delays and cancellations creep in. The exception to this being fog.

johno1234
  #3261421 19-Jul-2024 13:13
Early flights on business day flights like AKL-WLG Monday morning can be a lot more expensive though.

cshwone
  #3261441 19-Jul-2024 13:55
johno1234:

 

Early flights on business day flights like AKL-WLG Monday morning can be a lot more expensive though.

 

 

My comment was specifically about regional travel using the ATR or Dash 8- not the main jet routes.

