In the Olden Days, there used to be 'Standby Fares', where you got a good deal if you were prepared to wait (and gamble) at the last minute.

I presume that worked because the airlines found that some money for otherwise unfilled seats was better than none.



Times have changed.



Here's a specific question:

We want to fly from Blenheim to Auckland in October. Air NZ is our only option, I guess. Flexible +/- a day or two.



Is it better to book now, or to scan Grabaseat, or to wait a while?



Is Grabaseat more useful than looking at the main website (say) a couple of times a day?



Does anyone have any insights into how Air NZ seat pricing works these days?