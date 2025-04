Any hoteliers around?

I booked an accommodation on Agoda, it was then "confirmed by hotel" after a few hours.

I contacted the hotel just to double check and they said they can't find my reservation and they don't work with Agoda.

Anyway, not too worried, just curious how this is going to play out.

I've never had an issue prior, but I also never contacted the hotel to double check lol.

Any ideas?