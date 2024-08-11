kingdragonfly



I flew the ATR for about 14 years.it really didn’t have any vices in icing conditions.



Yes there was the Roselawn incident, but at the time those pilots did something that was expressly prohibited in the flight manual (holding in icing conditions with flap 15, it was prohibited then and is still prohibited now).



After that accident there were modifications and the test aircraft flew hundreds of hours behind a water tanker spraying supercooled water droplets all over it. ATR gathered more information about the way the aircraft handles icing conditions than any other aircraft in the air right now. The flight testing was so rigorous that the procedures for flying in icing conditions were so well understood by ATR and then developed into some very good training and procedures for every ATR pilot to understand.



As for severe icing. No aircraft ever built is designed to fly into severe icing, it’s why it is severe because no matter what anti or de-icing system your aircraft has, severe icing means the ice is forming faster than you can get rid of it. The only option in severe ice is to escape. As an ATR pilot you are trained to be more aware of icing conditions and escape it.



As for this incident in Brazil, we are less than 24 hours after the accident, they haven’t even download the CVR or DFDR yet. There are many many things that could’ve caused this event to happen. To jump onto a conclusion right now is just dumb.