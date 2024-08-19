Hi all, not really after an answer here as I dont think there is one, but I thought id share an experince with an Air NZ booking today.

My wife's parents are going to fly to Auckland from Doha, we live in Christchurch but landing in Auckland with Qatar airways was the easiest way to get them to NZ and required no visas (they have weak passports).

I have just gone online to book them flights to Christchurch making sure I allow a few hours after their scheduled arrival to the international terminal so they have time to collect their bags and clear customs etc before going to the domestic terminal.

Air New Zealand had a flight at an ideal time for a decent price so I went through the steps of booking that, assuming that somewhere along the way I would have an option to increase the weight limit of their check in baggage to match the 25kg that Qatar Airways allows, as from memory this is an option with Jet Star, I think they let you choose between 20, 23, 25 and 30, but to my surprise this can not be done with Air New Zealand, the only option they have to to add an extra bag. Obviously that would not be suitable for them at all as they would have to pay a lot of money to bring another bag on Qatar Airways also.

I figured I must be missing something and this would surely be possible, so I spoke to Air NZ with their online chat, who confirmed that adding an extra bag was the only option as their weight limit is strictly 23kg. Or pay overweight charges at the airport which is apparently subject to availability.

It seems absolutely crazy to me that I can pre-pay an extra bag, but cant just pay extra to add 2kg to their two bags especially when this is an option with the only competitor.

I told air NZ the extra bag option would be ridiculous for their situation and we are not going to risk planning on paying for extra weight at the airport if its subject to availability and our best option will be to book with Jetstar.

The problem is the Jet Star schedule is not nearly as suitable as the Air NZ one, and would have my wifes parents on a tight timeline to connect, or have a long wait at domestic after a very long flight from Doha.