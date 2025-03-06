chatterbox:

Does anyone have any recommended USB data blockers? Not the cable. Just the little device that looks like a USB extension or something about male to female looking USB. I looked at JB hifi and they had cables on offer which are bulky and I don't want them as I have cables already. PB tech had one but the review said it does appear to damage the USB ports you're plugging into and I don't want to do that either. I only want one for my phone when I travel. I rarely use public charging ports because.... who wants to be tied down when you can use a power bank instead. And I gather the chance of juice jacking is quite slim. But if the solution is an inexpensive USB data blocker (preferably one that doesn't ruin the USB port it connects to) then I'm happy to add that to my travel kit. Amazon has some but I don't know which to select so want to know what others use or recommend. I see JSAux brand and another 4 in 1 data blocker.

I might consider buying the secure cable if I damage one of my preexisting ones.