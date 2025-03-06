Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)USB data blockers for travel
chatterbox

204 posts

Master Geek


#318935 6-Mar-2025 20:03
Send private message

Does anyone have any recommended USB data blockers? Not the cable. Just the little device that looks like a USB extension or something about male to female looking USB. I looked at JB hifi and they had cables on offer which are bulky and I don't want them as I have cables already. PB tech had one but the review said it does appear to damage the USB ports you're plugging into and I don't want to do that either. I only want one for my phone when I travel. I rarely use public charging ports because.... who wants to be tied down when you can use a power bank instead. And I gather the chance of juice jacking is quite slim. But if the solution is an inexpensive USB data blocker (preferably one that doesn't ruin the USB port it connects to) then I'm happy to add that to my travel kit. Amazon has some but I don't know which to select so want to know what others use or recommend. I see JSAux brand and another 4 in 1 data blocker. 

 

I might consider buying the secure cable if I damage one of my preexisting ones. 

Create new topic
richms
28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3350817 6-Mar-2025 23:57
Send private message

Depends on your phone if they will charge at any decent speed or not. Best idea IMO is a powerbank with passthru charging on it as that will get you PD from the powerbank, and it may negotiate or just decide to pull a decent amount of power from the charger instead of messing around with 5-10 watts.

 

Every data block I have used - even ones that short the USB pins together has lead to a slow charging warning and barely keeping up with the screen on scrolling the socials.

 

Otherwise you could try one of the USB docks with a PD input. I use one on my phone in the crap car so I can plug in other things like my meshtastic node and a USB Dac for audio playback as no analog out on the new phones.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Scott3
3933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3350822 7-Mar-2025 00:40
Send private message

Wild USB ports are a crapshoot anyway (beyond security issues).

I just run with a 10Ah If it is going to be a big day on the go. Will carry a wall charger & adapter for the part of the world I going to be in if I am doing long hall flights etc (largely in case one is delayed, wound normally just use the power-bank if needed).

chatterbox

204 posts

Master Geek


  #3351114 7-Mar-2025 17:30
Send private message

richms:

 

Depends on your phone if they will charge at any decent speed or not. Best idea IMO is a powerbank with passthru charging on it as that will get you PD from the powerbank, and it may negotiate or just decide to pull a decent amount of power from the charger instead of messing around with 5-10 watts.

 

Every data block I have used - even ones that short the USB pins together has lead to a slow charging warning and barely keeping up with the screen on scrolling the socials.

 

Otherwise you could try one of the USB docks with a PD input. I use one on my phone in the crap car so I can plug in other things like my meshtastic node and a USB Dac for audio playback as no analog out on the new phones.

 

 

 

 

I have a power bank that holds about 2 phone charges but on occasion when trying new apps or if you're out and about all day then fly then have to navigate on the other side basically you can run low. I don't want to carry the massive power bank charger it's heavy. 

 

 

 

Suppose I could look into a smaller USB dock. But that will block data transfer and still charge right? 



chatterbox

204 posts

Master Geek


  #3351116 7-Mar-2025 17:32
Send private message

Scott3:

 

Wild USB ports are a crapshoot anyway (beyond security issues).

I just run with a 10Ah If it is going to be a big day on the go. Will carry a wall charger & adapter for the part of the world I going to be in if I am doing long hall flights etc (largely in case one is delayed, wound normally just use the power-bank if needed).

 

 

 

 

I agree the likelihood is low hence I was after an inexpensive solution. I'm thinking about dropping the adapter in certain parts of the world. My small power bank holds about 2 phone charges and the larger one 5-6 but it's kinda heavy hence I haven't been travelling with it. So I was looking for the alternative data blocking option to use public charging eg at airports.

richms
28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351129 7-Mar-2025 18:17
Send private message

chatterbox:

 

I have a power bank that holds about 2 phone charges but on occasion when trying new apps or if you're out and about all day then fly then have to navigate on the other side basically you can run low. I don't want to carry the massive power bank charger it's heavy. 

 

Suppose I could look into a smaller USB dock. But that will block data transfer and still charge right? 

 

 

The PD input on the dock or hub will not pass data, that is only done on the upstream port to the device. The one I have is quite large, and will not operate without power into it. I have only tried it on a PD car adapter as the power source so not sure how well it will handle a dumb 5v only wall outlet. I know that trying to power it with a USB A to C cable on a PC did not work to get it running its ports while uplinking to the same PC with the USB-C port.




Richard rich.ms

Asteros
212 posts

Master Geek


  #3351150 7-Mar-2025 20:07
Send private message

My travel solution was to buy a very small wall charger, Gallium Nitride ones are tiny, and carry that as well as a smallish powerbank. Public USB charging points often don't work I've found.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright