I noticed this last time I was in Rarotonga and thought it might be a random glitch but it's happened again. I normally leave location history on, on my phone because I like to look back on where I've been, especially when traveling overseas. I've gone through the process of transferring my timeline history due to the changes Google made, and everything works OK

Except, here in rarotonga, timeline isn't available. It's not even on the menu when I click on my pic in Google maps. And experience from last time shows that I'll just have a blank timeline for the period I'm here.

I've done some googling and a few people have reported this, for cook islands and a few other places, but I can't find any solutions. I've tried disabling the local SIM and restarting the phone, but that makes no difference.

Has anyone else encountered this and found a fix? More of an annoyance than a major problem