Travel (planes, train, cruise)Family trip to Japan in 2026
Rmani

284 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#322622 5-Sep-2025 12:04
Send private message quote this post

I saw this thread Power adapters for Japan and that's when I realised we are also planning a family trip to Japan, along with a friend's family in April ‘26. There will be 4 adults, one 15-year-old and two 6-year-old.

 

 

 

Below is our current itinerary (courtesy of my friend) based on what we have read/seen in YouTube, etc., Happy to change based on the suggestions.

 

·       Day 1 Wellington to Osaka (Arrival)

 

-          Check in to hotel.

 

·       Day 2 Osaka (Explore City)

 

-          Sumiyohi Shrine, Umeda Sky Building, Nintendo Store, Osaka Castle, Round1 Stadium 

 

·       ⁠Day 3 Osaka (Kobe/Adventure Day)

 

-          Group might split up checking out a combo of Godzilla/Naruto Park, Akashi Kailyn Bridge, Himeji Castle, Kobe.  Probably renting a car

 

·       Day 4 Osaka (Osaka Adventure Day)

 

-          Minoh Falls, Tower of Sun, America-Mura, Dotonbori

 

·       Day 5 (Osaka->Nara->Kyoto)

 

-          Leave Osaka in the morning and go to Nara; Deer Park, Nakatanidou Mochi, Nintendo Museum, End up in Kyoto

 

·       Day 6 Kyoto (Western Temples)

 

-          Arashiyama Forest, Okochi Garden, Otagi Temple, Adashino Temple, Kinkakau-ji, Higashiyama Ward

 

·       Day 7 Kyoto(Central Day)

 

-          Fushimi Inari, Kiyomizu-dera, Ninezaka, Ysaka Shrine, Gion, Nishiki Market

 

·       Day 8 (Kyoto->Tokyo)

 

-          Any last things in Kyoto and take train to Tokyo, walk around Harajuku; Go back to Ginza and hopefully TeamLab Planets, NTV Clock, Gundam, and Ginza Six Market

 

·       ⁠Day 9 Tokyo (Mt Fuji Day)

 

-          Day trip at Mt Fuji and return to Tokyo that night.

 

·       Day 10 Tokyo (Asakusa & Akihabara)

 

-          Senso-Ji Temple, Either Skytree or Asahi Sky Room, Kanda Myoujin Shrine; Akihabara Shopping

 

·       Day 11 Tokyo (DisneySea Day)

 

-          ⁠DisneySea

 

·       Day 12 Tokyo (Shinjuku Day)

 

-          Meiji Jingu, Tokyo Metro Government Building

 

·       Day 13 Tokyo (Shibuya Day)

 

-          Hachiko Statue, Scramble Square and Views, Nintendo Tokyo

 

·       Day 14 Tokyo to Wellington (Departure)

 

-          Any shopping (?); Departure

 

This is our first overseas holiday trip (Australia doesn’t count, right). So, would like to get suggestions/tips from people who have travelled to Japan. Like any preferred flights (read reasonable prices), best places to stay, deals in entry tickets, sim/e-sim, any travel cards (like snapper), how much cash to carry, must visit places, approximately how much should I allow for accommodation and sightseeing, etc.,

 

 TIA.




Rmani

Batman
Mad Scientist
29796 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411548 5-Sep-2025 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Day 14: any shopping ? departure. All I can say is Narita airport is more than 50km from Tokyo and not the flashiest airport and I've never figured out what's the best way to get to the airport from Tokyo if you have a big family with kids and lots of stuff.

 

Haneda airport is the one to fly with but Air NZ not paying the fee obviously ...



MaxineN
Max
1791 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3411552 5-Sep-2025 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Get IC cards.

 

Seriously (named one should be available, as well as the welcome ones but you don't get the deposit back), if you get an IC card (especially the named ones) you can use them almost anywhere and they last for usually 10 years from the last transaction and you'll likely go back again. We're planning our third trip for 2026 and we will re-use our named suica cards.

 

 

 

You'll want pocket wifi and not esims due to the group size https://rental.cdjapan.co.jp/index_en_jpy_7-20.html (we used this and didn't get throttled and had 5G almost everywhere on KDDI/AU).

 

 

 

We used our Wise VISA card for 80% of our purchases, 20% of it was cash (we had a budget of 350000 yen and we still had left over from our 19 day stint).

 

 

 

Can recommend the LOST bar in Shibuya ;).

 

 

 

More importantly have fun and have a great trip!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

MaxineN
Max
1791 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3411553 5-Sep-2025 13:00
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

Day 14: any shopping ? departure. All I can say is Narita airport is more than 50km from Tokyo and not the flashiest airport and I've never figured out what's the best way to get to the airport from Tokyo if you have a big family with kids and lots of stuff.

 

Haneda airport is the one to fly with but Air NZ not paying the fee obviously ...

 

 

The Narita express is the best way to get to Narita. Do agree Haneda would be more convenient.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8941 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3411554 5-Sep-2025 13:03
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

Get IC cards.

 

 

What are IC cards?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

MaxineN
Max
1791 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3411559 5-Sep-2025 13:07
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

MaxineN:

 

Get IC cards.

 

 

What are IC cards?

 

 

 

 

IC cards such as Suica, Pasmo and Icoca is basically how you save money on trains and not deal with tickets, can be used to spend money on food and drinks, it's an essential thing to have when in Japan.

 

You just tap and go.

 

Top up with cash.

 

 

 

If you have iPhones you can set your region to Japan and get Suica on your iPhone (although topping those up maybe another hurdle).

 

 

 

It's a huge convenience and again essential. Yes you could do all of this with tickets but you'll spend more and waste more time and may build stress trying to navigate the ticket machines.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

