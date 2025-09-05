I saw this thread Power adapters for Japan and that's when I realised we are also planning a family trip to Japan, along with a friend's family in April ‘26. There will be 4 adults, one 15-year-old and two 6-year-old.

Below is our current itinerary (courtesy of my friend) based on what we have read/seen in YouTube, etc., Happy to change based on the suggestions.

· Day 1 Wellington to Osaka (Arrival)

- Check in to hotel.

· Day 2 Osaka (Explore City)

- Sumiyohi Shrine, Umeda Sky Building, Nintendo Store, Osaka Castle, Round1 Stadium

· ⁠Day 3 Osaka (Kobe/Adventure Day)

- Group might split up checking out a combo of Godzilla/Naruto Park, Akashi Kailyn Bridge, Himeji Castle, Kobe. Probably renting a car

· Day 4 Osaka (Osaka Adventure Day)

- Minoh Falls, Tower of Sun, America-Mura, Dotonbori

· Day 5 (Osaka->Nara->Kyoto)

- Leave Osaka in the morning and go to Nara; Deer Park, Nakatanidou Mochi, Nintendo Museum, End up in Kyoto

· Day 6 Kyoto (Western Temples)

- Arashiyama Forest, Okochi Garden, Otagi Temple, Adashino Temple, Kinkakau-ji, Higashiyama Ward

· Day 7 Kyoto(Central Day)

- Fushimi Inari, Kiyomizu-dera, Ninezaka, Ysaka Shrine, Gion, Nishiki Market

· Day 8 (Kyoto->Tokyo)

- Any last things in Kyoto and take train to Tokyo, walk around Harajuku; Go back to Ginza and hopefully TeamLab Planets, NTV Clock, Gundam, and Ginza Six Market

· ⁠Day 9 Tokyo (Mt Fuji Day)

- Day trip at Mt Fuji and return to Tokyo that night.

· Day 10 Tokyo (Asakusa & Akihabara)

- Senso-Ji Temple, Either Skytree or Asahi Sky Room, Kanda Myoujin Shrine; Akihabara Shopping

· Day 11 Tokyo (DisneySea Day)

- ⁠DisneySea

· Day 12 Tokyo (Shinjuku Day)

- Meiji Jingu, Tokyo Metro Government Building

· Day 13 Tokyo (Shibuya Day)

- Hachiko Statue, Scramble Square and Views, Nintendo Tokyo

· Day 14 Tokyo to Wellington (Departure)

- Any shopping (?); Departure

This is our first overseas holiday trip (Australia doesn’t count, right). So, would like to get suggestions/tips from people who have travelled to Japan. Like any preferred flights (read reasonable prices), best places to stay, deals in entry tickets, sim/e-sim, any travel cards (like snapper), how much cash to carry, must visit places, approximately how much should I allow for accommodation and sightseeing, etc.,

TIA.