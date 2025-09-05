I saw this thread Power adapters for Japan and that's when I realised we are also planning a family trip to Japan, along with a friend's family in April ‘26. There will be 4 adults, one 15-year-old and two 6-year-old.
Below is our current itinerary (courtesy of my friend) based on what we have read/seen in YouTube, etc., Happy to change based on the suggestions.
· Day 1 Wellington to Osaka (Arrival)
- Check in to hotel.
· Day 2 Osaka (Explore City)
- Sumiyohi Shrine, Umeda Sky Building, Nintendo Store, Osaka Castle, Round1 Stadium
· Day 3 Osaka (Kobe/Adventure Day)
- Group might split up checking out a combo of Godzilla/Naruto Park, Akashi Kailyn Bridge, Himeji Castle, Kobe. Probably renting a car
· Day 4 Osaka (Osaka Adventure Day)
- Minoh Falls, Tower of Sun, America-Mura, Dotonbori
· Day 5 (Osaka->Nara->Kyoto)
- Leave Osaka in the morning and go to Nara; Deer Park, Nakatanidou Mochi, Nintendo Museum, End up in Kyoto
· Day 6 Kyoto (Western Temples)
- Arashiyama Forest, Okochi Garden, Otagi Temple, Adashino Temple, Kinkakau-ji, Higashiyama Ward
· Day 7 Kyoto(Central Day)
- Fushimi Inari, Kiyomizu-dera, Ninezaka, Ysaka Shrine, Gion, Nishiki Market
· Day 8 (Kyoto->Tokyo)
- Any last things in Kyoto and take train to Tokyo, walk around Harajuku; Go back to Ginza and hopefully TeamLab Planets, NTV Clock, Gundam, and Ginza Six Market
· Day 9 Tokyo (Mt Fuji Day)
- Day trip at Mt Fuji and return to Tokyo that night.
· Day 10 Tokyo (Asakusa & Akihabara)
- Senso-Ji Temple, Either Skytree or Asahi Sky Room, Kanda Myoujin Shrine; Akihabara Shopping
· Day 11 Tokyo (DisneySea Day)
- DisneySea
· Day 12 Tokyo (Shinjuku Day)
- Meiji Jingu, Tokyo Metro Government Building
· Day 13 Tokyo (Shibuya Day)
- Hachiko Statue, Scramble Square and Views, Nintendo Tokyo
· Day 14 Tokyo to Wellington (Departure)
- Any shopping (?); Departure
This is our first overseas holiday trip (Australia doesn’t count, right). So, would like to get suggestions/tips from people who have travelled to Japan. Like any preferred flights (read reasonable prices), best places to stay, deals in entry tickets, sim/e-sim, any travel cards (like snapper), how much cash to carry, must visit places, approximately how much should I allow for accommodation and sightseeing, etc.,
TIA.