Aratere set to end its days at recycling shipyard in India, Interislander says | RNZ News
Least this time it'll deliberately running ashore
Aratere set to end its days at recycling shipyard in India, Interislander says | RNZ News
Least this time it'll deliberately running ashore
Well at least they know how to do that properly now. Just set the autopilot and leave it running.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I'm pretty sure that no one really expected it to go off and continue in service somewhere else,
They were simply working out which scrap yard would give them the best deal, and one they could get past the NZ EPA....
It's a pre-2000s ship so there is the possibility of asbestos being present,
Also, they haven't revealed which scrapyard ... sorry ... ship recycling facility, its going to ...
If it goes to one of those scrapping beaches in India, maybe they aren't too worried about asbestos.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
If it goes to one of those scrapping beaches in India, maybe they aren't too worried about asbestos.
As a government entity they have to be seen to doing the "right thing"....
"We have been liaising closely with New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) throughout the process. Once the buyer takes ownership of the ship it will be responsible for crewing its journey to the recycling yard subject to review by the EPA, which is pending. "
https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/media/sale-of-aratere/
I was sad when Arahura was scrapped but I won't be shedding a tear for Aratere. It had a terrible operational history and the 2011 hull extension was a missed opportunity to make its interior more inviting.
alasta:
I was sad when Arahura was scrapped but I won't be shedding a tear for Aratere. It had a terrible operational history and the 2011 hull extension was a missed opportunity to make its interior more inviting.
Same. I worked on Arahura for a number of years - a visually beautiful ship that was the backbone of the Interisland fleet for 3 decades, designed with enough power generation capacity (at the time of construction) to power Wellington in a power cut/civil emergency. Almost never broke down despite running 24/7 almost continuously all that time.
I was gutted when I saw photos of her being cut up at the Alang “shipyard”.
i also worked on Aratere from time to time but never had the same affinity with her.
I remember going to an open day on the Arahura as a young child when it first came to NZ before it started operating. It was my favorite of the ferries and looked the best. So sad to see it be chopped up.
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