Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Aratere to be scrapped
DjShadow

4223 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1323

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#322957 10-Oct-2025 11:12
Send private message

Aratere set to end its days at recycling shipyard in India, Interislander says | RNZ News

 

Least this time it'll deliberately running ashore 

Create new topic
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
9353 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6242

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3423652 10-Oct-2025 11:23
Send private message

Well at least they know how to do that properly now. Just set the autopilot and leave it running.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



wellygary
8841 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5317


  #3423655 10-Oct-2025 11:30
Send private message

I'm pretty sure that no one really expected it to go off and continue in service somewhere else,

 

They were simply working out which scrap yard would give them the best deal,  and one they could get past the NZ EPA....

 

It's a pre-2000s ship so there is the possibility of asbestos being present, 

 

Also, they haven't revealed which scrapyard ... sorry ... ship recycling facility,  its going to ...

 

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
9353 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6242

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3423659 10-Oct-2025 11:38
Send private message

If it goes to one of those scrapping beaches in India, maybe they aren't too worried about asbestos.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



wellygary
8841 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5317


  #3423667 10-Oct-2025 12:15
Send private message

eracode:

 

If it goes to one of those scrapping beaches in India, maybe they aren't too worried about asbestos.

 

 

As a government entity they have to be seen to doing the "right thing"....

 

"We have been liaising closely with New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) throughout the process. Once the buyer takes ownership of the ship it will be responsible for crewing its journey to the recycling yard subject to review by the EPA, which is pending.   "

 

https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/media/sale-of-aratere/

 

 

alasta
6899 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3380

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3423668 10-Oct-2025 12:19
Send private message

I was sad when Arahura was scrapped but I won't be shedding a tear for Aratere. It had a terrible operational history and the 2011 hull extension was a missed opportunity to make its interior more inviting. 

Wheelbarrow01
1785 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2649

Trusted
Chorus

  #3423793 11-Oct-2025 00:02
Send private message

alasta:

 

I was sad when Arahura was scrapped but I won't be shedding a tear for Aratere. It had a terrible operational history and the 2011 hull extension was a missed opportunity to make its interior more inviting. 

 

 

Same. I worked on Arahura for a number of years - a visually beautiful ship that was the backbone of the Interisland fleet for 3 decades, designed with enough power generation capacity (at the time of construction) to power Wellington in a power cut/civil emergency. Almost never broke down despite running 24/7 almost continuously all that time.

 

I was gutted when I saw photos of her being cut up at the Alang “shipyard”.

 

i also worked on Aratere from time to time but never had the same affinity with her.

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).
mattwnz
20524 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4798


  #3423795 11-Oct-2025 00:26
Send private message

I remember going to an open day on the Arahura as a young child when it first came to NZ before it started operating. It was my favorite of the ferries and looked the best. So sad to see it be chopped up.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 