Both Princess and Carnival have tweaked their rewards and what you get in recent months for 2026 by the looks.

Trying to recoup more spending. And it's not been very popular.

For instance. Princess upped the daily $5 and put soft drinks, coffee and tea and red bull into the 15 total drinks limit now on the base one. Bumped the casual dining from 2 to 4 per length. While Trying to encourage you to premier.

It's since backtracked and changed it to bulk dispenser soft drinks covered if available . With canned counting and coffee/tea not again. But not sure there are many dispensers on the southern hemisphere ship layouts.

Carnival Increased the points status and added 2yr expiry of them, based on spending not length (keep booking or you cant show off lol) and I think started to crack down on byo soft drinks on some.

Got stung with the last revamp in late 2023. It was lump it or funny enough pay cheaper yo upgrade. Suddenly 2 casual dining included. But the popular special pizza and Italian moved into that category. No free premium desserts etc. At least I was cranking redbulls once I realised the bartender was happy to include them as free :D