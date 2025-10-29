News out this morning that Carnival Adventure will do some cruises from Auckland in mid 2027, helping fill the void left by P&O Pacific Explorer leaving (plus the brand being swallowed by Carnival).
The cruises are searchable now.
That looks a great ship to sail on.
We did a cruise around the Pacific on the Carnival Spirit about 6 years ago and it was awesome.
Being able to board from home would be so much better! And cheaper!!
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
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Took the fam on an absolutely brilliant Carnival cruise from Los Angeles down to Mexico in 2017. They've had some terrible press of late for rowdy party cruises - however I think the main problem is short cruises of 2-3 days. 9-10 day cruises such as Auckland up to the Pacific islands and back would be safe bets.
We sailed on Carnival Adventure in August up to Noumea and Vanuatu, had to fly over to Sydney for it. Ship needs a bit of a refresh, it still feels like a P&O ship but with the small Carnival alterations they had to do but it is better than Pacific Explorer (and bigger)
She's due for a Dry dock refit in Feb 2027, so when she sails from NZ Mid 2027, we'll have a 'new' ship. Well, that's the hope anyway. Hopefully they fully 'Carnival' her - free pizza etc., like US Carnival cruises get.
Thanks to Carnival for sending a ship back to NZ - makes the 8-10 nighters a viable option for a 'quick' break (week off work sort of break).
trig42:
She's due for a Dry dock refit in Feb 2027, so when she sails from NZ Mid 2027, we'll have a 'new' ship. Well, that's the hope anyway. Hopefully they fully 'Carnival' her - free pizza etc., like US Carnival cruises get.
Thanks to Carnival for sending a ship back to NZ - makes the 8-10 nighters a viable option for a 'quick' break (week off work sort of break).
They're all free food outside of the 'specialty restaurants' including Australia/NZ based cruises aren't they?
johno1234:
trig42:
She's due for a Dry dock refit in Feb 2027, so when she sails from NZ Mid 2027, we'll have a 'new' ship. Well, that's the hope anyway. Hopefully they fully 'Carnival' her - free pizza etc., like US Carnival cruises get.
Thanks to Carnival for sending a ship back to NZ - makes the 8-10 nighters a viable option for a 'quick' break (week off work sort of break).
They're all free food outside of the 'specialty restaurants' including Australia/NZ based cruises aren't they?
that’s what I thought too…last time I was on one, ten years ago….pizza place was included.
We did a cruise in June/July on the Royal Princess, from Vancouver to Whittier, and all food was included except for specialty dining.
Not drinks though, only basic juices were. If you wanted fizzy drinks or alcoholic drinks you paid for those or, with Princess at least, you bought a drinks package add-on and that gave you at least 15 'special / alcoholic' drinks per day, depending on which package you bought.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Drinks packages are a heavily debated topic! Carnival's is US$69/day per person so very expensive... but I think I am borderline break even but even if not quite breaking even still worth it to as not spoil the trip worrying about whether to try that cocktail or not. Plus you get all the barista coffee and bottled water free etc.
johno1234:
trig42:
She's due for a Dry dock refit in Feb 2027, so when she sails from NZ Mid 2027, we'll have a 'new' ship. Well, that's the hope anyway. Hopefully they fully 'Carnival' her - free pizza etc., like US Carnival cruises get.
Thanks to Carnival for sending a ship back to NZ - makes the 8-10 nighters a viable option for a 'quick' break (week off work sort of break).
They're all free food outside of the 'specialty restaurants' including Australia/NZ based cruises aren't they?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Both Princess and Carnival have tweaked their rewards and what you get in recent months for 2026 by the looks.
Trying to recoup more spending. And it's not been very popular.
For instance. Princess upped the daily $5 and put soft drinks, coffee and tea and red bull into the 15 total drinks limit now on the base one. Bumped the casual dining from 2 to 4 per length. While Trying to encourage you to premier.
It's since backtracked and changed it to bulk dispenser soft drinks covered if available . With canned counting and coffee/tea not again. But not sure there are many dispensers on the southern hemisphere ship layouts.
Carnival Increased the points status and added 2yr expiry of them, based on spending not length (keep booking or you cant show off lol) and I think started to crack down on byo soft drinks on some.
Got stung with the last revamp in late 2023. It was lump it or funny enough pay cheaper yo upgrade. Suddenly 2 casual dining included. But the popular special pizza and Italian moved into that category. No free premium desserts etc. At least I was cranking redbulls once I realised the bartender was happy to include them as free :D
Those who have done both Celebrity and Carnival -- what has your opinion been of Carnival? Me and husband went on Celebrity 3 years ago ex-Auckland around the Pacific Islands and loved it. We've looked at other curise lines ex-Auckland but we've had feedback from friends that P&O etc are a bit so-so -- especially from people who have done curises on multiple lines. Not heard a lot about Carnival however.
Away from Auckland you still need flights and I always like two nights accommodation before the cruise in case of any Wellington Storms, fogs and airport closures.
Wish they would make Wellington a cruise hub instead of just Auckland. The ships come through Wellington anyway.
Eva888:
Away from Auckland you still need flights and I always like two nights accommodation before the cruise in case of any Wellington Storms, fogs and airport closures.
Wish they would make Wellington a cruise hub instead of just Auckland. The ships come through Wellington anyway.
Last cruise we did ex-AKL went direct to the islands. I guess extra fuel to go to WLG not worth it for the cruise companies.
Handsomedan:
The Spirit etc are all free dining options, but if you look at the website the Adventure doesn't have Guy's Burger Joint, or Free Captain's Pizza etc. If it get's "Carnivalised" it'll likely get those options, but at the moment, it appears that the usual Mexican, Burger, Icecream and Pizza options are not free on the Adventure.
No whale tail either.
https://www.carnival.com/cruise-ships/carnival-adventure
KiwiSurfer:
Those who have done both Celebrity and Carnival -- what has your opinion been of Carnival? Me and husband went on Celebrity 3 years ago ex-Auckland around the Pacific Islands and loved it. We've looked at other curise lines ex-Auckland but we've had feedback from friends that P&O etc are a bit so-so -- especially from people who have done curises on multiple lines. Not heard a lot about Carnival however.
Done both once. Celebrity Eclipse in Caribbean, Carnival Miracle to Baja Mexico.
Celebrity is miles, miles above Carnival. Both in price and quality. A bit less family fun and fewer kids aboard and more grownups and high end - but not as high end as the likes of Viking etc.
Carnival is family friendly, a lot less expensive. Lots and lots of kids running around on holiday periods. Reputation for rowdy booze cruises more a problem for 2-3 day cruises.
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