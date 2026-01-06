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ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Parent visa application/extension
David321

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#323723 6-Jan-2026 15:09
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Hi all,

 

I usually use the ENZ.org "Immigration" forum for questions such as these as the community there is mainly made up of people with experience in obtaining NZ visas and even a few immigration advisors, making it a great place to get good advice, but for some reason the site has now blocked all new posts for "the foreseeable future", I thought that was a bit strange and have also lost the ability to reply to the site moderators in my old messages to ask them what is going on.

Anyway, I know there are a few users of this site who have partners from overseas and figured some people here may have the info I am after?

 

My wife's parents got a 3 year parent/grandparent visitor visa a few years ago, they applied in their home country, did there medicals, and were granted the visa. They have been to NZ twice so far for stays of 5 months and 6 months. 

 

We would like to get them back again this year potentially, but their current visa expires mid August, this would be an issue for them as we would like to have them here for about 6 months again with them arriving ideally in a few months or even mid year, meaning their visas would expire well before there intended 6 month stay was up.

My question is, can this particular visa be extended in anyway before they arrive or even while they are in NZ? The better option would be to extend or apply for a new one while in Armenia, that way if there is issues such as medical problems etc they can be sorted without the pressure of doing it while in NZ and worrying about the current visa expiring.

 

The thing is, I am not sure if they can extend this visa, or if they can even apply for a new one again as there current one is still valid.

 

To complicate things further the government recently announced a new visa for parents, something like “family boost”, so most search results online relate to that particular visa, not the “Parent/Grandpare Visitor Visa”. Her parents would not be eligible for the new Family Boost Visa due to strict conditions around finance and insurance etc, the “Parent/Grandparent Visitor Visa” has far less requirements involved but is valid for three years not five.

 

 




_David_

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freitasm
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  #3450390 6-Jan-2026 15:39
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https://www.immigration.govt.nz/visas/parent-and-grandparent-visitor-visa/

 

I think it doesn't allow extensions, because "You can only apply for this visa while you are outside of New Zealand." and "[To apply you must] not have been granted a Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa in the past 36 months."

 

The visa is economical (a single fee for unlimited entries, six months at a time, not more than 18 months over 36 months) compared to others.

 

The Vsitor Visa costs more (same fee for single entry, up to six or nine months stay) but doesn't have the limitation of "no Parent or Grandparent Visitor Visa in the past 36 months".

 

Perhaps time to consult an immigration lawyer?




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David321

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  #3450520 7-Jan-2026 10:09
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freitasm:

 

https://www.immigration.govt.nz/visas/parent-and-grandparent-visitor-visa/

 

I think it doesn't allow extensions, because "You can only apply for this visa while you are outside of New Zealand." and "[To apply you must] not have been granted a Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa in the past 36 months."

 

The visa is economical (a single fee for unlimited entries, six months at a time, not more than 18 months over 36 months) compared to others.

 

The Vsitor Visa costs more (same fee for single entry, up to six or nine months stay) but doesn't have the limitation of "no Parent or Grandparent Visitor Visa in the past 36 months".

 

Perhaps time to consult an immigration lawyer?

 

 

 

 

That's the way I see it also, quite frustrating they can not simply apply again now they are overseas back home and have there current one cancelled and a new one issued, if they want to stay the 6 full months in NZ they are allowed to per visit they will have to get here in the middle of February, which is to soon for all of us.

I don't think a visitor visa will be an option for them unfortunately as I believe they will fail to show sufficient ties to their home country to encourage return, something my wife was originally declined on. The only thing they have is travel history to NZ twice in the past and complying with their current visa conditions, I am not sure if that would hold enough wait.

 

I agree seeing a lawyer would be the way to go, but I am reluctant to spend a huge fee to hear what I am already reading online.




_David_

Qazzy03
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  #3450523 7-Jan-2026 10:34
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I worked for INZ over a decade ago. 

 

This isn't immigration advice but before you drop money on an Immigration lawyer I would recommend calling the NZ INZ contact centre or even better if you are close to an immigration service centre pop into to have a yarn.

 

The service centre i worked for had rostered  experienced immigration processing officers manning the reception desk. It was a way to break up the BAU mahi and make sure any advise given was top tier.

 

In the branch i worked in, had a contact centre staff onsite on the same floor as all of the officers and technical support staff. Meaning their advice, support and knowledge was top tier too. 

 

YMMV of course, but I would recommend reaching out. I would suggest framing it as a general query, as they will not discuss private details. 



David321

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  #3450659 8-Jan-2026 06:33
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Qazzy03:

 

I worked for INZ over a decade ago. 

 

This isn't immigration advice but before you drop money on an Immigration lawyer I would recommend calling the NZ INZ contact centre or even better if you are close to an immigration service centre pop into to have a yarn.

 

The service centre i worked for had rostered  experienced immigration processing officers manning the reception desk. It was a way to break up the BAU mahi and make sure any advise given was top tier.

 

In the branch i worked in, had a contact centre staff onsite on the same floor as all of the officers and technical support staff. Meaning their advice, support and knowledge was top tier too. 

 

YMMV of course, but I would recommend reaching out. I would suggest framing it as a general query, as they will not discuss private details. 

 

 

 

 

Dropping in would be ideal, I know there used to be a branch in Addington (chch), but I think it closed down quite a while ago and if I am not mistaken INZ closed more of it branches as they really moved towards centralization and online submissions.

 

I remember when my wife was going through all of her visas towards residency the instructions from INZ for her first visas where to drop the documents there, then it closed and it became compulsory to upload documents online with your online application.

 

I could try the help line again, although I still have PTSD from dealing with them in the past, some of their advice was just 100% incorrect, I found this out by asking some questions I already knew the answer to after they did not sound to confident in their answers to the questions I did not know the answer to. Not to mention the wait time were absolutely insane! 

 

I think the best option could be for them to apply for a general visitor visa, they would get a fresh 6 month visa and not have to leave in August, my only concern is proving ties to home country to encourage return, this is not a requirement on the Parent/Grandparent visa. They have no significant ties but I am hoping the fact they have traveled to NZ twice in the past will put enough trust in the assessing immigration officer that they are not likely to overstay and they will be approved.

 

I am hoping an advisor or lawyer will be able to share some experience on weather they have seen grandparents get approved for visitor visas without demonstratable ties home but past visa compliance with entering and leaving NZ instead.




_David_

Goosey
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  #3450668 8-Jan-2026 08:42
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You don’t need an immigration lawyer….you need an immigration advisor.

 

 

 

https://www.iaa.govt.nz

 

click on migrants, then look for “find advisor”.

 

 

 

I’d suppose it should be free to ask questions….

David321

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  #3450691 8-Jan-2026 10:16
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Goosey:

 

You don’t need an immigration lawyer….you need an immigration advisor.

 

 

 

https://www.iaa.govt.nz

 

click on migrants, then look for “find advisor”.

 

 

 

I’d suppose it should be free to ask questions….

 

 

 

 

Yes, we have seen advisors in the past, cheaper than lawyers and probably just as good if your application and circumstances are not complex. Unfortunately they still cost a lot even for an initial chat. If i remember correctly the lawyer may have been free for the first chat but cost a lot more if you engage them, where as the advisors cost for even just a chat but cost less overall than a lawyer if you use them to do everything for you.

 

Could be worth seeing if I can find an immigration lawyer who provides a free initial chat and seeing what he or she thinks. Now to find one that offers free consults!




_David_

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