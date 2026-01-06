Hi all,

I usually use the ENZ.org "Immigration" forum for questions such as these as the community there is mainly made up of people with experience in obtaining NZ visas and even a few immigration advisors, making it a great place to get good advice, but for some reason the site has now blocked all new posts for "the foreseeable future", I thought that was a bit strange and have also lost the ability to reply to the site moderators in my old messages to ask them what is going on.



Anyway, I know there are a few users of this site who have partners from overseas and figured some people here may have the info I am after?

My wife's parents got a 3 year parent/grandparent visitor visa a few years ago, they applied in their home country, did there medicals, and were granted the visa. They have been to NZ twice so far for stays of 5 months and 6 months.

We would like to get them back again this year potentially, but their current visa expires mid August, this would be an issue for them as we would like to have them here for about 6 months again with them arriving ideally in a few months or even mid year, meaning their visas would expire well before there intended 6 month stay was up.



My question is, can this particular visa be extended in anyway before they arrive or even while they are in NZ? The better option would be to extend or apply for a new one while in Armenia, that way if there is issues such as medical problems etc they can be sorted without the pressure of doing it while in NZ and worrying about the current visa expiring.

The thing is, I am not sure if they can extend this visa, or if they can even apply for a new one again as there current one is still valid.

To complicate things further the government recently announced a new visa for parents, something like “family boost”, so most search results online relate to that particular visa, not the “Parent/Grandpare Visitor Visa”. Her parents would not be eligible for the new Family Boost Visa due to strict conditions around finance and insurance etc, the “Parent/Grandparent Visitor Visa” has far less requirements involved but is valid for three years not five.