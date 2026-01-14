Another attack on an Auckland bus today, this time against a driver.
My son’s GF is now scared to use the bus after witnessing creepy, threatening behaviour from a weird guy.
My daughter relies on the bus to get to her job. Her route seems less troublesome but it makes me worry.
What’s the solution? The bus fare is already too expensive so there’s no way they can afford to put security staff on them. All I can think of is more cameras and aggressive investigation and prosecution of all offensive behaviour.