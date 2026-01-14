>Our society seems to be getter (sic) more violent in general though

Not saying that I'd like to live in Singapore - or Dubai - but societies' decisions have consequences.

Our decisions over the past 60 years have all been in the direction of condoning bad behaviour...

So we have more of it.

Singapore & Dubai are ridiculously safe - unless you engage in bad behaviour...

Then you are taught very quickly to stop it.

I admire what we have achieved (in Auckland) with the bus-way and improved train infrastructure...

But I sincerely hope that it is all obsolete within 10 years.

15 at the outside.

Combine the concept of uber with fully self-driving vehicles and you get a much better and lower-cost mass transit system than is possible with bus-ways and trains. They are/were 19th century tech. Cars are/were 20th C tech.

When 21st C tech (self-driving uber) gets here, we'll see these benefits

(a) you are at greatly reduced risk of unpleasant human interaction

(b) you get to door-to-door, dry, warm & private service

(c) you don't need urban or station car parks - or on-street parking

(d) you have minimal empty seats

(e) you can have full bus-way lanes... instead of them being 5% utilised

(f) you have no single-point-of-failure - except (maybe) the app

(g) you can transport big parcels / luggage / multiple bags of shopping / prams / pets

(h) you could choose to reduce your cost by intelligent (safe) ride-share

(i) you will benefit from speed increases - as self-driving becomes as safe as elevators

(j) you will only bother with urban private car use - as a mark of extreme wealth/luxury

Perhaps the biggest attraction is that it will cease to be a government monopoly.

Hopefully !