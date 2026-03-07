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ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Iran says will no longer attack Gulf states (unless ...)
Batman

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#324159 7-Mar-2026 21:41
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Iran President says they have decided they will no longer attack their Arab neighbours unless an attack originates from those countries

 

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/iran-president-not-surrender-israel-us-middle-east-war-5978646

 

 

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wellygary
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  #3467678 7-Mar-2026 21:48
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That's just Iran trying to drive a wedge between its neighbours and the US, which has bases pretty much in all the surrounding countries...

 

I'm pretty sure that the States will continue to run air sorties from most of these locations, and Iran will continue to lob drones at them...

 



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  #3467679 7-Mar-2026 21:56
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Let's keep this all with the ongoing discussion please.




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