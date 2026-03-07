Iran President says they have decided they will no longer attack their Arab neighbours unless an attack originates from those countries
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/iran-president-not-surrender-israel-us-middle-east-war-5978646
Iran President says they have decided they will no longer attack their Arab neighbours unless an attack originates from those countries
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/iran-president-not-surrender-israel-us-middle-east-war-5978646
That's just Iran trying to drive a wedge between its neighbours and the US, which has bases pretty much in all the surrounding countries...
I'm pretty sure that the States will continue to run air sorties from most of these locations, and Iran will continue to lob drones at them...
Let's keep this all with the ongoing discussion please.
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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