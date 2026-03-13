I have to get a USA ESTA as I am transiting via San Francisco to an Ireland flight in September 2026.

The website for making an application advertises that an App is now available and to "Try it for a better mobile experience".

I don't want to apply via an App. Seems I can do my Application on my PC at the official US site. Is that correct?

And, on return to NZ, again transiting in US, do I have to make another ESTA Application or can I provide all details for the full return trip on the original Application?

All and any help would be appreciated.