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ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Application for ESTA for USA
Gradine

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#324218 13-Mar-2026 14:12
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I have to get a USA ESTA as I am transiting via San Francisco to an Ireland flight in September 2026.

 

The website for making an application advertises that an App is now available and to "Try it for a better mobile experience".

 

I don't want to apply via an App. Seems I can do my Application on my PC at the official US site. Is that correct?

 

And, on return to NZ, again transiting in US, do I have to make another ESTA Application or can I provide all details for the full return trip on the original Application?

 

All and any help would be appreciated.

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eracode
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  #3469721 13-Mar-2026 14:27
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Yes - do it on PC and make sure it’s the official site.

 

There are various third-party sites that look very official and plausible but in reality are private outfits that interpose themselves between you and the US government and charge you a much higher fee than the true amount. You may end up with your ESTA but at a higher cost.

 

Once granted - and it’s pretty quick - the ESTA is valid for about two years and you don’t need to do anything further when going in and out of the US during that period.

 

 




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Gradine

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  #3469739 13-Mar-2026 14:39
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Many thanks. Just the answer I thought. Just needed some back up.

 

Kind regards

eracode
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  #3469744 13-Mar-2026 14:47
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After my earlier post I checked on the internet to see whether the US Government actually has an app for ESTA. Apparently it does but is reported to be flakey - eg. the app may reset if you switch to your email to find a verification code.




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Nate001
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  #3469750 13-Mar-2026 15:05
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They also ask for social account links which is voluntary. Most people do not fill this in.

Senecio
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  #3469754 13-Mar-2026 15:24
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eracode:

 

Yes - do it on PC and make sure it’s the official site.

 

There are various third-party sites that look very official and plausible but in reality are private outfits that intervene between you and the US government and charge you a much higher fee than the true amount. You may end up with your ESTA but at a higher cost.

 

Once granted - and it’s pretty quick - the ESTA is valid for about two years and you don’t need to do anything further when going in and out of the US during that period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please follow this advice and make sure you are on the official site. There are many 3rd party sites and through SEO engineering they often appear above the official site in serches. At best, you'll more than you need through via 3rd party site. At worst you'll pay but won't have a valid ESTA.

jamesrt
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  #3469821 13-Mar-2026 18:37
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If you're not sure and/or unaware, the official ESTA URL will end "dhs.govt", as the ESTAs are managed by the Department of Homeland Security.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
wellygary
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  #3469842 13-Mar-2026 19:27
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jamesrt:

 

If you're not sure and/or unaware, the official ESTA URL will end "dhs.govt", as the ESTAs are managed by the Department of Homeland Security.

 

 

US federal site are  .GOV

 

Pretty much only NZ and UK use .govt and we don't use it as a top level domain (TLD) 

Gradine

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  #3470028 14-Mar-2026 11:24
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All good advice. Many thanks folks.

sqishy
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  #3470054 14-Mar-2026 13:19
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jamesrt:

 

If you're not sure and/or unaware, the official ESTA URL will end "dhs.govt", as the ESTAs are managed by the Department of Homeland Security.

 

 

 

 

Its here

 

 

 

https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/

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