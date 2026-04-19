I travel a couple of times per year for work (departing from Auckland) and have been using AeroParks since not long after they started. Pretty good service most of the time at reasonable pricing. I've been trying to book parking on their web site for several days, but kept getting an error when it came to payment. For no good reason I checked the Companies Register. Company in liquidation as of four weeks ago. Bummer.

https://app.companiesoffice.govt.nz/companies/app/ui/pages/companies/6033353

There are a number of such places, and I've heard some bad stories in the past about some smaller operators. Can anyone recommend a new option for me based on extended experience?