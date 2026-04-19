Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)AeroParks in liquidation - recommended alternatives?
Dynamic

4020 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1857

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#324509 19-Apr-2026 16:01
Send private message quote this post

I travel a couple of times per year for work (departing from Auckland) and have been using AeroParks since not long after they started.  Pretty good service most of the time at reasonable pricing.  I've been trying to book parking on their web site for several days, but kept getting an error when it came to payment.  For no good reason I checked the Companies Register.  Company in liquidation as of four weeks ago.  Bummer.

 

https://app.companiesoffice.govt.nz/companies/app/ui/pages/companies/6033353

 

There are a number of such places, and I've heard some bad stories in the past about some smaller operators.  Can anyone recommend a new option for me based on extended experience?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Geek of Coastguard
14123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4589

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3482196 19-Apr-2026 16:07
Send private message quote this post

I've used https://flyaway.co.nz/ about 3 times, never had an issue. Very basic but does the job :) Couple times just for couple of days, then one week last year. 

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



johno1234
3386 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2866


  #3482221 19-Apr-2026 17:37
Send private message quote this post

I just use Auckland Airport's own parking. 

cb1

cb1
340 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 46


  #3482231 19-Apr-2026 18:11
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

 

I just use Auckland Airport's own parking. 

 

 

Plus 1 for Auckland Airport parking. Transfer buses go frequently without having to phone up and wait for them to fill a van with other customers at the others. Join the Strara club and you can accumulate points to eventually get $5 voucher to use for a carpark booking




cb



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
9345 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6228

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3482237 19-Apr-2026 18:33
Send private message quote this post

cb1:

 

johno1234:

 

I just use Auckland Airport's own parking. 

 

 

Plus 1 for Auckland Airport parking. Transfer buses go frequently without having to phone up and wait for them to fill a van with other customers at the others. Join the Strara club and you can accumulate points to eventually get $5 voucher to use for a carpark booking

 

 

Another vote for this - excellent service.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

MarkM536
322 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 146


  #3482274 19-Apr-2026 19:32
Send private message quote this post

+1 again for the airport's own paid park and bus service.

 

I used to use AeroParks, then switched to Auckland Airport's carpark bus service. Much easier and on time.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 