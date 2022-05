Good article

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/13/world/biodiversity-climate-intl-scli/index.html

Key point is

"Maybe people certainly recognize it, but they don't understand the urgency, or maybe they recognize it, but they don't want to take the individual sacrifice," he said.

The time delays between ecological deterioration and its socioeconomic impacts mean people do not grasp the seriousness and timeliness of the problem, the report's authors said.

Its one thing when we had stuff to the atmosphere that causes climate change, but there are many other non gas factors that do this, such as reducing greenery on the Earths surface, and this reducing oxygen supply and reducing carbon sequestering. And many factors feed the cycle. It gets warmer, more ice melts, reducing the natural solar reflection so we absorb more heat from the Sun. Methane release from tundra. Water retains more heat, oxygen declines, it gets toxic, marine life die = more gases. Its a continual cycle. We need carbon sequestering as well as omission reduction. But it seems ok outside, and I dont want to spend money now.