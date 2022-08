Paul1977: My question isn't about him specifically, but more in general if it's a fair system to be able to try someone for multiple "versions" of a single crime?

The US system with "degrees" of murder and manslaughter, then I don't see what's "unfair". It would have been unfair if he'd been acquitted of the most serious charge if that was the only charge laid.

What's probably not fair with the US system at the moment is that where certain well known crooks with masses of evidence against them should be locked up for what they've done over the past few years in particular, but they'll be able to evade prosecution because any jury will be so divided along partisan political lines that there's no chance at all of a unanimous verdict, so no chance they'll face any criminal court where the defendant has an absolute right to demand a jury trial. Supporters will consider this lack of charges and conviction as "proof of innocence" and/or "witch hunts" and these truly terrible people may return.