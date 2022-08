I see a fair bit of commentary across various platforms, people making the point it's morally bankrupt to pay a ransom or that Governments should make it illegal.

I wonder if those people have considered that there is a moral obligation to customers and staff to protect them as well. For a number of companies for a variety of reasons, not paying the ransom would have been an extinction-level event. Staff would immediately have ceased to have jobs customers would have not only no longer had a supplier, but their personal information would have been leaked. It's a fairly impossible position to be in.

Yes, I do understand that funding criminals is a problem too.