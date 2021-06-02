According to this, China wants to be lovable. I could imagine it would be a lot more lovable if it had a leader that resembled - say - Winnie the Poo. Everyone loves that character. Nothing is more lovable than a poo bear.
Just saying.
According to this, China wants to be lovable. I could imagine it would be a lot more lovable if it had a leader that resembled - say - Winnie the Poo. Everyone loves that character. Nothing is more lovable than a poo bear.
Just saying.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Well there you have a call to words ?
You can talk as loveable as you want for as often and long as you want.
Maybe you get people who don't know you in person to have a particular positive perception of you.
However once they see and experience your actions that is all blown away.
Well you might treat the people of Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and all ethnic regions with kindness and understanding.
Share South China Sea fairly, as international courts have indicated with Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia.
You might try releasing Canadians, Americans, and Australians you might have under arbitrary detention.
You might also do the same for your own citizens, amongst other things.
Even former Premier Wen Jiabao in a recent obituary for his mother mentioning hardship of cultural revolution , was censored.
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4182136
"
"In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice, always with a respect for the will of the people, humanity, and human nature," said Wen's article
"
Yeh, Nah, pay a bunch of 'influencers' to publish kind and loveable words and job done eh ?
Bully everyone else into saying nice things with the 50cent army.
Here's something interesting IMO - if also a bit frightening:
https://www.edelman.com/sites/g/files/aatuss191/files/2020-01/2020%20Edelman%20Trust%20Barometer%20Global%20Report_LIVE.pdf
If the survey methodology is *good, then China is at or near the top of the lists for public "trust" in institutions - government, NGO's, media and business.
So if this is accurate, then there's not likely to be public pressure from within China to reform, and a strong rejection by China's leaders when challenged that they're the ones heading in the wrong direction.
*probably not, they acknowledge the bias in internet surveys in countries with low % internet access. But high trust because of censorship and state propaganda doesn't invalidate the data. It's not measuring "freedom".
Trust aside, self-deprecation and a sense of humour seem to be utterly lacking in the modern Chinese character. I don't trust anyone who can't laugh at themselves.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
The survey.
Its a bit like Kim in North Korea getting 100% vote by North Korean public, worlds most popular leader ?
Given Xi Jinping got voted in by the 6.5% who 'might' get a vote, even then indirectly and ...
Now Xi Jinping voted 'President for life' of China.
The new Mao.
Kim still wins 100% of all the population, his hairstyle is great too. :-)
So you live in that environment where anything that can be construed as criticism of CCP is potentially life changing.
Recently ( and yes there is a law against this ) they imprisoned someone for 'questioning' a Government statistic.
Did only 4 people really die in the conflict with India ? a humorous 'Yeh Right' social media post.
What would you do if asked about you thoughts on the Government ( Challenge directly to CCP ) in that case ?
Your cell in China is tied to your ID Card, you pay by phone and face, no burner phones.
Thinking...
Well we have high speed trains that run on time, a powerful Military, expanded our territory South China sea etc.
All those great things I see on our media, and the only thing I see given the Great Firewall.
Yep I know what's expected, its all great.
Actually who does not want to be proud of their country eh, so blow it I'm gonna say its great.
Communist Theory, same deal as Authoritarian Theory, see Russia and Putin, he made Russia strong etc.
LOCAL Government officials, in that case you 'may' feel freer as long as you giving a nod to perfection of the central party.
The local corrupt police, local officials that ruin your day if you encounter them.
Communist Practice, much like Authoritarian practice.
Even Helen Clark used that messaging in talking about the toxic Milk scandal.
Central Government moved quickly and decisively, it was a local Government issue ONLY.
Not like she gave them a choice :-)
Yeh Right !
Rikkitic:
Trust aside, self-deprecation and a sense of humour seem to be utterly lacking in the modern Chinese character. I don't trust anyone who can't laugh at themselves.
That's been said about Germans, and it's probably not true.
Rikkitic: Trust aside, self-deprecation and a sense of humour seem to be utterly lacking in the modern Chinese character.
gzt:
I expect you are somehow criticising the government of China and not it's citizens and/or other random people of Chinese ethnicity around the world. This comes across very badly. It is not true.
Yeah, of course I am referring to the wooden talking heads regurgitating the party line and people yanked from the street to sing patriotic songs for the cameras. They all just take themselves so damned seriously.
On the other hand, there are also the Chinese New Year celebrations. Lots of good cheer and laughter there, though that is probably getting harder in the current climate. I have absolutely nothing against any Chinese people, but I sure don't care much for the tyrants running things.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic,
Bellicose is a word for the leadership, wolf warriors and such of North Korea, China's CCP.
The average long suffering citizens we are all the same around a pot of tea or a few beers.
This guy who lived for several years in China.
Initially when there was much optimism for future, to the curtain going down again.
A perspective on meaning of public trust score, 17min not too long.
I was WRONG?!? 95% of Chinese support their Government!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FjGDCgcBBE
Further down in survey the local Government score is 11.3% !
Loveable, yep they did it in the 30's, film reels of happy productive people in camps, learning new skills.
Rikkitic:
Yeah, of course I am referring to the wooden talking heads regurgitating the party line and people yanked from the street to sing patriotic songs for the cameras. They all just take themselves so damned seriously.
They probably say the same about some (actually possibly the majority) of "western" leaders. "Power posing" was a thing (laughable if you were aware that's why they seemed to be standing that way). Or watch a Trump rally, with a carefully selected and positioned gormless pack of morons doing a choreographed routine behind the lectern - there's even footage of party goons dragging "not good enough actors" out of view. More subtle, but look at many of the interviews of political leaders in NZ on serious issues. While dear leader is speaking, there's usually a pack of senior ministers (or opposition spokespeople if it's an opposition leader) standing behind - staunch and nodding heads at the end of each statement, to assert how correct dear leader's words are.
On some geopolitical issues, Xi's got western critics by the short and curlies, with a motive that's not going to be good news for us if he succeeds, but if we're going to pick disputes, then we'd better be sure we're doing it for the right reasons.
"China always bad" isn't the right reason.
Fred99:
Rikkitic:
Yeah, of course I am referring to the wooden talking heads regurgitating the party line and people yanked from the street to sing patriotic songs for the cameras. They all just take themselves so damned seriously.
They probably say the same about some (actually possibly the majority) of "western" leaders. "Power posing" was a thing (laughable if you were aware that's why they seemed to be standing that way). Or watch a Trump rally, with a carefully selected and positioned gormless pack of morons doing a choreographed routine behind the lectern - there's even footage of party goons dragging "not good enough actors" out of view. More subtle, but look at many of the interviews of political leaders in NZ on serious issues. While dear leader is speaking, there's usually a pack of senior ministers (or opposition spokespeople if it's an opposition leader) standing behind - staunch and nodding heads at the end of each statement, to assert how correct dear leader's words are.
On some geopolitical issues, Xi's got western critics by the short and curlies, with a motive that's not going to be good news for us if he succeeds, but if we're going to pick disputes, then we'd better be sure we're doing it for the right reasons.
"China always bad" isn't the right reason.
I am not saying we are any better, just that I get tired of Chinese self-importance. If they want to be lovable, they should try a few pratfalls.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic:
I am not saying we are any better, just that I get tired of Chinese self-importance. If they want to be lovable, they should try a few pratfalls.
Can you see the problem?
They are saying the same - ie "We've had enough of (western) self-importance and influence on the global stage".
Their proposed solution - put more emphasis on global governance through the UN. Of course that's in their interests, they can now use economic power / foreign aid to influence member nation voting in the UN, just as the US has done for 1/2 century.
Calling them names is counter-productive. It won't end well.
Not calling them names, Fred, just saying they should loosen up a little. I would also be in their interest if they really want to be loved more.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic:
Not calling them names, Fred, just saying they should loosen up a little. I would also be in their interest if they really want to be loved more.
I think the west needs to loosen up a little too. Too many hyperbolic claims without much evidence, too much dog-whistled "fighting talk" from populist politicians.
Fred99:
I think the west needs to loosen up a little too. Too many hyperbolic claims without much evidence, too much dog-whistled "fighting talk" from populist politicians.
I don't vote for them, either.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos