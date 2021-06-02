Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsChina wants to be lovable
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#286062 2-Jun-2021 23:19
Send private message

According to this, China wants to be lovable. I could imagine it would be a lot more lovable if it had a leader that resembled - say - Winnie the Poo. Everyone loves that character. Nothing is more lovable than a poo bear.

 

Just saying.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
ezbee
1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2717823 3-Jun-2021 18:08
Send private message

Well there you have a call to words ?

 

You can talk as loveable as you want for as often and long as you want.
Maybe you get people who don't know you in person to have a particular positive perception of you.
However once they see and experience your actions that is all blown away.

 

Well you might treat the people of Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and all ethnic regions with kindness and understanding.
Share South China Sea fairly, as international courts have indicated with Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia.
You might try releasing Canadians, Americans, and Australians you might have under arbitrary detention.
You might also do the same for your own citizens, amongst other things. 

 

Even former Premier Wen Jiabao in a recent obituary for his mother mentioning hardship of cultural revolution , was censored.
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4182136

"
"In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice, always with a respect for the will of the people, humanity, and human nature," said Wen's article
"

 

Yeh, Nah, pay a bunch of 'influencers' to publish kind and loveable words and job done eh ? 

 

Bully everyone else into saying nice things with the 50cent army.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2729639 16-Jun-2021 13:47
Send private message

Here's something interesting IMO - if also a bit frightening:

 

https://www.edelman.com/sites/g/files/aatuss191/files/2020-01/2020%20Edelman%20Trust%20Barometer%20Global%20Report_LIVE.pdf

 

If the survey methodology is *good, then China is at or near the top of the lists for public "trust" in institutions - government, NGO's, media and business.

 

So if this is accurate, then there's not likely to be public pressure from within China to reform, and a strong rejection by China's leaders when challenged that they're the ones heading in the wrong direction.

 

*probably not, they acknowledge the bias in internet surveys in countries with low % internet access.  But high trust because of censorship and state propaganda doesn't invalidate the data.  It's not measuring "freedom".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2729643 16-Jun-2021 13:53
Send private message

Trust aside, self-deprecation and a sense of humour seem to be utterly lacking in the modern Chinese character. I don't trust anyone who can't laugh at themselves.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



ezbee
1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2729724 16-Jun-2021 17:23
Send private message

The survey.

 

Its a bit like Kim in North Korea getting 100% vote by North Korean public, worlds most popular leader ?

 

Given Xi Jinping got voted in by the 6.5% who 'might' get a vote, even then indirectly and ...
Now Xi Jinping voted 'President for life' of China.

 

The new Mao. 

 

Kim still wins 100% of all the population, his hairstyle is great too.  :-)

 

So you live in that environment where anything that can be construed as criticism of CCP is potentially life changing.
Recently ( and yes there is a law against this ) they imprisoned someone for 'questioning' a Government statistic.
Did only 4 people really die in the conflict with India ? a humorous 'Yeh Right' social media post.

 

What would you do if asked about you thoughts on the Government ( Challenge directly to CCP ) in that case ?
Your cell in China is tied to your ID Card, you pay by phone and face, no burner phones.
Thinking...
Well we have high speed trains that run on time, a powerful Military, expanded our territory South China sea etc. 
All those great things I see on our media, and the only thing I see given the Great Firewall.
Yep I know what's expected, its all great. 
Actually who does not want to be proud of their country eh, so blow it I'm gonna say its great.
Communist Theory, same deal as Authoritarian Theory, see Russia and Putin, he made Russia strong etc.

 

LOCAL Government officials, in that case you 'may' feel freer as long as you giving a nod to perfection of the central party.
The local corrupt police, local officials that ruin your day if you encounter them.
Communist Practice, much like Authoritarian practice.

 

Even Helen Clark used that messaging in talking about the toxic Milk scandal.
Central Government moved quickly and decisively, it was a local Government issue ONLY.
Not like she gave them a choice :-) 

 

Yeh Right ! 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2729808 16-Jun-2021 18:36
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

Trust aside, self-deprecation and a sense of humour seem to be utterly lacking in the modern Chinese character. I don't trust anyone who can't laugh at themselves.

 

 

 

 

That's been said about Germans, and it's probably not true.

gzt

gzt
13746 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2729820 16-Jun-2021 19:14
Send private message

Rikkitic: Trust aside, self-deprecation and a sense of humour seem to be utterly lacking in the modern Chinese character.

I expect you are somehow criticising the government of China and not it's citizens and/or other random people of Chinese ethnicity around the world. This comes across very badly. It is not true.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2729842 16-Jun-2021 20:12
Send private message

gzt:
I expect you are somehow criticising the government of China and not it's citizens and/or other random people of Chinese ethnicity around the world. This comes across very badly. It is not true.

 

Yeah, of course I am referring to the wooden talking heads regurgitating the party line and people yanked from the street to sing patriotic songs for the cameras. They all just take themselves so damned seriously. 

 

On the other hand, there are also the Chinese New Year celebrations. Lots of good cheer and laughter there, though that is probably getting harder in the current climate. I have absolutely nothing against any Chinese people, but I sure don't care much for the tyrants running things.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



ezbee
1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2729868 16-Jun-2021 22:11
Send private message

Rikkitic,

 

Bellicose is a word for the leadership, wolf warriors and such of North Korea, China's CCP.

 

The average long suffering citizens we are all the same around a pot of tea or a few beers.

 

This guy who lived for several years in China.
Initially when there was much optimism for future, to the curtain going down again.
A perspective on meaning of public trust score, 17min not too long.

 

I was WRONG?!? 95% of Chinese support their Government!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FjGDCgcBBE

 

Further down in survey the local Government score is 11.3% !     

 

Loveable, yep they did it in the 30's, film reels of happy productive people in camps, learning new skills.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2730012 17-Jun-2021 10:19
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

Yeah, of course I am referring to the wooden talking heads regurgitating the party line and people yanked from the street to sing patriotic songs for the cameras. They all just take themselves so damned seriously. 

 

 

They probably say the same about some (actually possibly the majority) of "western" leaders.  "Power posing" was a thing (laughable if you were aware that's why they seemed to be standing that way).  Or watch a Trump rally, with a carefully selected and positioned gormless pack of morons doing a choreographed routine behind the lectern - there's even footage of party goons dragging "not good enough actors" out of view.  More subtle, but look at many of the interviews of political leaders in NZ on serious issues.  While dear leader is speaking, there's usually a pack of senior ministers (or opposition spokespeople if it's an opposition leader) standing behind - staunch and nodding heads at the end of each statement, to assert how correct dear leader's words are.  

 

On some geopolitical issues, Xi's got western critics by the short and curlies, with a motive that's not going to be good news for us if he succeeds, but if we're going to pick disputes, then we'd better be sure we're doing it for the right reasons.

 

"China always bad" isn't the right reason.

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2730049 17-Jun-2021 11:27
Send private message

Fred99:

 

Rikkitic:

 

Yeah, of course I am referring to the wooden talking heads regurgitating the party line and people yanked from the street to sing patriotic songs for the cameras. They all just take themselves so damned seriously. 

 

 

They probably say the same about some (actually possibly the majority) of "western" leaders.  "Power posing" was a thing (laughable if you were aware that's why they seemed to be standing that way).  Or watch a Trump rally, with a carefully selected and positioned gormless pack of morons doing a choreographed routine behind the lectern - there's even footage of party goons dragging "not good enough actors" out of view.  More subtle, but look at many of the interviews of political leaders in NZ on serious issues.  While dear leader is speaking, there's usually a pack of senior ministers (or opposition spokespeople if it's an opposition leader) standing behind - staunch and nodding heads at the end of each statement, to assert how correct dear leader's words are.  

 

On some geopolitical issues, Xi's got western critics by the short and curlies, with a motive that's not going to be good news for us if he succeeds, but if we're going to pick disputes, then we'd better be sure we're doing it for the right reasons.

 

"China always bad" isn't the right reason.

 

 

 

 

I am not saying we are any better, just that I get tired of Chinese self-importance. If they want to be lovable, they should try a few pratfalls.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2730089 17-Jun-2021 12:41
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

I am not saying we are any better, just that I get tired of Chinese self-importance. If they want to be lovable, they should try a few pratfalls.

 

 

Can you see the problem? 

 

They are saying the same - ie "We've had enough of (western) self-importance and influence on the global stage".

 

Their proposed solution - put more emphasis on global governance through the UN.  Of course that's in their interests, they can now use economic power / foreign aid to influence member nation voting in the UN, just as the US has done for 1/2 century.

 

Calling them names is counter-productive.  It won't end well.

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2730148 17-Jun-2021 13:53
Send private message

Not calling them names, Fred, just saying they should loosen up a little. I would also be in their interest if they really want to be loved more.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2730183 17-Jun-2021 14:45
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

Not calling them names, Fred, just saying they should loosen up a little. I would also be in their interest if they really want to be loved more.

 

 

I think the west needs to loosen up a little too.  Too many hyperbolic claims without much evidence, too much dog-whistled "fighting talk" from populist politicians. 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2730192 17-Jun-2021 15:01
Send private message

Fred99:

 

I think the west needs to loosen up a little too.  Too many hyperbolic claims without much evidence, too much dog-whistled "fighting talk" from populist politicians. 

 

 

I don't vote for them, either. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

kingdragonfly
7189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2738678 4-Jul-2021 16:28
Send private message

South Park gets banned in China.

I'm guessing the Chairman as Winnie the Pooh was the last straw


 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 