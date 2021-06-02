Well there you have a call to words ?

You can talk as loveable as you want for as often and long as you want.

Maybe you get people who don't know you in person to have a particular positive perception of you.

However once they see and experience your actions that is all blown away.

Well you might treat the people of Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and all ethnic regions with kindness and understanding.

Share South China Sea fairly, as international courts have indicated with Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia.

You might try releasing Canadians, Americans, and Australians you might have under arbitrary detention.

You might also do the same for your own citizens, amongst other things.

Even former Premier Wen Jiabao in a recent obituary for his mother mentioning hardship of cultural revolution , was censored.

https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4182136



"

"In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice, always with a respect for the will of the people, humanity, and human nature," said Wen's article

"

Yeh, Nah, pay a bunch of 'influencers' to publish kind and loveable words and job done eh ?

Bully everyone else into saying nice things with the 50cent army.