Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsMan shot dead by police, six injured, after stabbings at Auckland's LynnMall Countdown
JaseNZ

2572 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#289405 3-Sep-2021 17:07
Send private message

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300384815/man-shot-dead-by-police-six-injured-after-stabbings-at-aucklands-lynnmall-countdown

 

My thought's go out to those involved or caught up in this.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
clinty
1084 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2771580 3-Sep-2021 17:13
Send private message

PMs live press conference - 5.15 pm

https://youtu.be/yMUu4Y4zqSk

Clint

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2771585 3-Sep-2021 17:22
Send private message

This is the second mass stabbing at a supermarket. I am still in major shock about it. Thoughts go out to all affected.

 

 

 

Also the police are treating this as a terrorist. Jesus christ.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2771588 3-Sep-2021 17:25
Send private message

Pleased to hear police shot the offender and did the job properly!



vexxxboy
3815 posts

Uber Geek


  #2771589 3-Sep-2021 17:29
Send private message

Linux: Pleased to hear police shot the offender and did the job properly!

 

 

 

more to come but it seems the police were tailing him and shot him a minute after he started stabbing people.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2771590 3-Sep-2021 17:30
Send private message

PM confirmed terrorist was inspired by ISIS.

 


What the...




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Mehrts
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2771593 3-Sep-2021 17:35
Send private message

What the hell is wrong with (some) people?!

Handle9
7567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2771599 3-Sep-2021 17:45
Send private message

The police and security forces have saved a lot of lives today.



gzt

gzt
13487 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2771600 3-Sep-2021 17:45
Send private message

Haters and wreckers don't like it when good things happen. Goodness knows what he thought he would achieve by this. The police will find out in due course perhaps.

clinty
1084 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2771602 3-Sep-2021 17:56
Send private message

Sounds like they know, but can't say until the court rescinds it's orders

They have confirmed he was ISIS inspired

Clint

gzt

gzt
13487 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2771611 3-Sep-2021 18:20
Send private message

Police briefing just now kind of indicated this guy was fully monitored 24/7 and there was no external point of contact.

Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2771612 3-Sep-2021 18:20
Send private message

The terrorist is the same person journalist Jared Savage wrote about on August 16, 2021 (NZHERALD)

 

Title of the article is: "Why Isis supporter who allegedly planned 'lone wolf' attack in Auckland could not be charged as a terrorist"

Batman
Mad Scientist
27691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2771617 3-Sep-2021 18:36
Send private message

vexxxboy:

Linux: Pleased to hear police shot the offender and did the job properly!


 


more to come but it seems the police were tailing him and shot him a minute after he started stabbing people.



Can we reduce that lag time?

To say 15 seconds?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

gzt

gzt
13487 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2771619 3-Sep-2021 18:53
Send private message

MaxineN: This is the second mass stabbing at a supermarket.

I had to look that up. Dunedin guy was in some kind of drug or random psychosis. Forgotten pretty quickly:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Dunedin_Countdown_stabbing

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2771621 3-Sep-2021 19:01
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

The terrorist is the same person journalist Jared Savage wrote about on August 16, 2021 (NZHERALD)

 

Title of the article is: "Why Isis supporter who allegedly planned 'lone wolf' attack in Auckland could not be charged as a terrorist"

 

 

 

 

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/crime/accused-isis-sympathiser-has-means-and-motivation-to-commit-violence-in-nz-community-court-hears/

 

Probably not a wild leap to assume it's the same person. 

 

Also given that unless you hand out unreasonable power to lock people up because of what they believe, then it would seem that all that could have reasonably been done, was being done (at considerable effort and expense no doubt).

 

 

 

 

Handle9
7567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2771622 3-Sep-2021 19:03
Send private message

Fred99:

 

Wakrak:

 

The terrorist is the same person journalist Jared Savage wrote about on August 16, 2021 (NZHERALD)

 

Title of the article is: "Why Isis supporter who allegedly planned 'lone wolf' attack in Auckland could not be charged as a terrorist"

 

 

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/crime/accused-isis-sympathiser-has-means-and-motivation-to-commit-violence-in-nz-community-court-hears/

 

Probably not a wild leap to assume it's the same person. 

 

Also given that unless you hand out unreasonable power to lock people up because of what they believe, then it would seem that all that could have reasonably been done, was being done (at considerable effort and expense no doubt).

 

 

Jared Savage has confirmed it is the same guy.

 

There was a gap in the legislation which they are in the process of fixing.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 