https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300384815/man-shot-dead-by-police-six-injured-after-stabbings-at-aucklands-lynnmall-countdown
My thought's go out to those involved or caught up in this.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300384815/man-shot-dead-by-police-six-injured-after-stabbings-at-aucklands-lynnmall-countdown
My thought's go out to those involved or caught up in this.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
This is the second mass stabbing at a supermarket. I am still in major shock about it. Thoughts go out to all affected.
Also the police are treating this as a terrorist. Jesus christ.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
Linux: Pleased to hear police shot the offender and did the job properly!
more to come but it seems the police were tailing him and shot him a minute after he started stabbing people.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
PM confirmed terrorist was inspired by ISIS.
What the...
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
The police and security forces have saved a lot of lives today.
The terrorist is the same person journalist Jared Savage wrote about on August 16, 2021 (NZHERALD)
Title of the article is: "Why Isis supporter who allegedly planned 'lone wolf' attack in Auckland could not be charged as a terrorist"
vexxxboy:Linux: Pleased to hear police shot the offender and did the job properly!
more to come but it seems the police were tailing him and shot him a minute after he started stabbing people.
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
MaxineN: This is the second mass stabbing at a supermarket.
Wakrak:
The terrorist is the same person journalist Jared Savage wrote about on August 16, 2021 (NZHERALD)
Title of the article is: "Why Isis supporter who allegedly planned 'lone wolf' attack in Auckland could not be charged as a terrorist"
https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/crime/accused-isis-sympathiser-has-means-and-motivation-to-commit-violence-in-nz-community-court-hears/
Probably not a wild leap to assume it's the same person.
Also given that unless you hand out unreasonable power to lock people up because of what they believe, then it would seem that all that could have reasonably been done, was being done (at considerable effort and expense no doubt).
Fred99:
Wakrak:
The terrorist is the same person journalist Jared Savage wrote about on August 16, 2021 (NZHERALD)
Title of the article is: "Why Isis supporter who allegedly planned 'lone wolf' attack in Auckland could not be charged as a terrorist"
https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/crime/accused-isis-sympathiser-has-means-and-motivation-to-commit-violence-in-nz-community-court-hears/
Probably not a wild leap to assume it's the same person.
Also given that unless you hand out unreasonable power to lock people up because of what they believe, then it would seem that all that could have reasonably been done, was being done (at considerable effort and expense no doubt).
Jared Savage has confirmed it is the same guy.
There was a gap in the legislation which they are in the process of fixing.