Today's article I've expected somebody will write: "What is the price of sunlight?"

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2021/11/what-is-the-price-of-sunlight-householders-face-losing-billions-under-intensification-rules.html

Coincidently, another article popped up in my feed this week about "Ancient Lights in United Kingdom"



‘Ancient Lights’ or the ‘Right to light’ is an English property law that gives house owners the right to receive natural light from and through a window if that particular window has been receiving light uninterrupted for 20 years.

Once a person gains the right to ancient lights, the owner of the adjoining land cannot obscure them, such as by erecting a building, raising a wall or planting trees.

In the past, neighbors with right to light have sued neighbors on grounds of ‘nuisance’ for obstruction of light, and have won in courts of law.

https://www.amusingplanet.com/2016/12/the-ancient-lights-of-england.html

In relation to above two famous pieces came to mind, millions of people abroad have read and are familiar with:

1) Fairytale poem for kids "The Stolen Sun" by Korney Chukovsky, 1927.

It was written in Russian and have been brilliantly translated by Dorian Rottenberg into English:

https://ruverses.com/korney-chukovsky/the-stolen-sun/



It is about Crocodile, who have stolen The Sun.

It was a terrifying proposition, one could possibly imagine could've only happen in the fairytale.

Who would've imagine, that only 95 years later few reptiloids would've gathered together and committed the sinister act, leading towards the Sun Deprivation, while the rest of inhabitants would be just hopelessly standing by, doing nothing, exactly like those sheep in Korney Chukovsy' story.

2) The Air Seller, a science fiction novel by Alexander Belyaev, 1929

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Air_Seller



Plot in brief: "Bayley is slowly stealing the Earth's atmosphere.

The deeply frozen oxygen is stored in a vast cryogenic warehouse.

Bayley plans to create oxygen deficit and then to start selling fresh air, thus eventually becoming the master of the world."

I was a bit skeptical about anti-lockdown protesters, considering those people just not having enough patience to wait a bit. Lockdowns are temporary.

All good things eventually come to those who can wait.

But, stealing the SUN? It is not temporary, it is permanent! It will hurt generations to come, slowly but surely turning what once was NZ Dream into a slum.

Reptiloids - they leave in the swamps, usually very far away from the majority of creatures, they are detached from the rest of the world, their ways are a mystery. I would not be surprised if "selling the air", or a similar absurd, which could make them money and help them become "masters of the world" would be the next on their agenda.



What once was a fiction is slowly becoming a living nightmare.