HI all,

I have been seeing a lot of mention on social media recently (mainly from the vaccine hesitant) about some digital identity bill currently going through parliament. Some speculate this is the start of something similar to China's social credit system and that the vaccine passport is the beginning, and that when this bill passes it will allow the expansion of this system to become more like what they have in China, where things such as infringements can reduce you social credit score to the point where you can no longer buy transport tickets etc.

I have had a look at this bill on the parliament website, but without reading the entire document (and possibly have a law degree) its a bit much to make sense of?

As far as I am aware the "Real Me" system seems to be in place for someone's identity to be confirmed online and can be used to access you vaccination status and even apply for a passport and even citizenship. Given with what you can do with RealMe I do wonder about this new bill and how the government intends to use it?