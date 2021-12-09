Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Identity Bill - Harmless or the start of something sinister?
David321

234 posts

Master Geek


#291852 9-Dec-2021 07:18
HI all,

 

 

 

I have been seeing a lot of mention on social media recently (mainly from the vaccine hesitant) about some digital identity bill currently going through parliament. Some speculate this is the start of something similar to China's social credit system and that the vaccine passport is the beginning, and that when this bill passes it will allow the expansion of this system to become more like what they have in China, where things such as infringements can reduce you social credit score to the point where you can no longer buy transport tickets etc.

 

I have had a look at this bill on the parliament website, but without reading the entire document (and possibly have a law degree) its a bit much to make sense of?

 

As far as I am aware the "Real Me" system seems to be in place for someone's identity to be confirmed online and can be used to access you vaccination status and even apply for a passport and even citizenship. Given with what you can do with RealMe I do wonder about this new bill and how the government intends to use it? 




_David_

 1 | 2
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73832 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829071 9-Dec-2021 07:25
"Vaccine hesitant" you mean conspiracy theory follower crazies?

The theory you describe is typical talking points for racists.

Stop paying attention to this crap.




David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2829241 9-Dec-2021 09:45
freitasm: "Vaccine hesitant" you mean conspiracy theory follower crazies?

The theory you describe is typical talking points for racists.

Stop paying attention to this crap.

 

 

 

No doubt there are "conspiracy theory follower crazies" out there among those who have been vaccinated, but I don't think its fair or accurate to throw them all in the "crazy" basket, especially those thousands of medical professionals who have lost their jobs for sharing their own advice and thoughts on the vaccine rather than say what the govt wants them to say.

 

But anyway before this thread gets heated and goes off topic, I am curious about this digital identity bill and what it will be potentially used for, to me it does seem like the first stepping stone to a social credit system like China, but perhaps there is something I am missing here? as mentioned in my post, I thought RealMe was fit for purpose?




_David_

BarTender
3401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829266 9-Dec-2021 10:23
David321: No doubt there are "conspiracy theory follower crazies" out there among those who have been vaccinated, but I don't think its fair or accurate to throw them all in the "crazy" basket, especially those thousands of medical professionals who have lost their jobs for sharing their own advice and thoughts on the vaccine rather than say what the govt wants them to say.

 

But anyway before this thread gets heated and goes off topic, I am curious about this digital identity bill and what it will be potentially used for, to me it does seem like the first stepping stone to a social credit system like China, but perhaps there is something I am missing here? as mentioned in my post, I thought RealMe was fit for purpose?

 

 

There aren't thousands or even hundreds who have chosen to leave the medical profession because of their alternative views that are completely devoid of any scientific reasoning. They made a choice to leave, there are professional standards that they must adhere to and they have chosen not to. There are consequences 

 

Much like the grifter "doctor" who was issuing fraudulent vaccine exemptions not worth the paper they were printed on for $80.

 

The issue society is facing now is the vast majority 90%+ are either vaccinated, the issue with the unvaccinated is they are a in the minority of the consensus view of "Common NZers" yet an extremely vocal group.

 

Logic and reasoning is lost on them, as they have made an absolute view irrespective of worldwide scientific consensus, the fact that billions of vaccines have been administered and millions of people have died they steadfastly remain devoid of facts.

 

From March 2020:




and




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2829315 9-Dec-2021 11:22
BarTender:

 

David321: No doubt there are "conspiracy theory follower crazies" out there among those who have been vaccinated, but I don't think its fair or accurate to throw them all in the "crazy" basket, especially those thousands of medical professionals who have lost their jobs for sharing their own advice and thoughts on the vaccine rather than say what the govt wants them to say.

 

But anyway before this thread gets heated and goes off topic, I am curious about this digital identity bill and what it will be potentially used for, to me it does seem like the first stepping stone to a social credit system like China, but perhaps there is something I am missing here? as mentioned in my post, I thought RealMe was fit for purpose?

 

 

There aren't thousands or even hundreds who have chosen to leave the medical profession because of their alternative views that are completely devoid of any scientific reasoning. They made a choice to leave, there are professional standards that they must adhere to and they have chosen not to. There are consequences 

 

Much like the grifter "doctor" who was issuing fraudulent vaccine exemptions not worth the paper they were printed on for $80.

 

The issue society is facing now is the vast majority 90%+ are either vaccinated, the issue with the unvaccinated is they are a in the minority of the consensus view of "Common NZers" yet an extremely vocal group.

 

Logic and reasoning is lost on them, as they have made an absolute view irrespective of worldwide scientific consensus, the fact that billions of vaccines have been administered and millions of people have died they steadfastly remain devoid of facts.

 

From March 2020:

 

 

 

I have a friend who has gone far down that rabbit hole. She used to be sensible. She is now convinced every argument that challenges her beliefs is part of the Matrix conspiracy. It starts small, like with the above posts, but gradually the mildly 'curious' are drawn into a self-sustaining world where all the sources affirm each other. I personally think she is exhibiting symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia. She believes the Christchurch shootings are fake news to keep people in line by frightening them. I don't know what to do for her, but the crazies really are crazy and anyone who goes down that path in opposition to all the overwhelming evidence based on widespread consensus about reality is a lost soul. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73832 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829320 9-Dec-2021 11:33
Something like this - unbelievable at the same level as the government running a conspiracy to control its citizens and establish a dystopian society:

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73832 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829385 9-Dec-2021 12:08
Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill - New Zealand Parliament (www.parliament.nz) for those interested in reading the actual bill.

 

 




David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2829436 9-Dec-2021 12:47
Really shouldn't have mentioned the "V" word I guess as this thread has drifted off topic just a bit lol.

 

I am genuinely curious about this bill, what's its powers will be and how it will be used. I have seen it mentioned a lot so I am naturally curious.  




_David_



1101
3017 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829546 9-Dec-2021 15:31
BarTender:

 

Logic and reasoning is lost on them, as they have made an absolute view irrespective of worldwide scientific consensus, the fact that billions of vaccines have been administered and millions of people have died they steadfastly remain devoid of facts.

 

 

suppress dissenting thought & opinion .
Blanket them ALL with nutjob description....
with that sort of attitude , I see "logic & reasoning" also lost on the pro-vax

 

Many will have reasonable valid reasons for their decisions . (eg some of those Doctors) 
you/us & me arnt the only side with a valid argument  .

 

Its not a fact if its based on statistics .

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2829560 9-Dec-2021 16:01
Yay another recursive argument!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2829585 9-Dec-2021 17:28
1101:

BarTender:


Logic and reasoning is lost on them, as they have made an absolute view irrespective of worldwide scientific consensus, the fact that billions of vaccines have been administered and millions of people have died they steadfastly remain devoid of facts.



suppress dissenting thought & opinion .
Blanket them ALL with nutjob description....
with that sort of attitude , I see "logic & reasoning" also lost on the pro-vax


Many will have reasonable valid reasons for their decisions . (eg some of those Doctors) 
you/us & me arnt the only side with a valid argument  .


Its not a fact if its based on statistics .


 



Yeah I think because I used the term "vaccine hesitant" I immediately get thought of as someone who sympathizes with the crazy crazy antivaxers who believe there is a microchip in the vaccine, even though I had not disclosed my personal beliefs on the vaccine.

I expected better from geekzone to be honest but it seems there is no place on the internet for those with genuine concerns about the vaccines to discuss their concerns or even ask questions about its long term safety without being labeled and shamed. Bear in mind I did not even disclose my views on the vaccine, nor was my question to do with the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine, I simply used the term vaccine hesitant while asking a question unrelated to the vaccine and it all took off from there. I am also not sure about how asking about this bill on online identity fuels racism either.

I do hope someone actually has a useful and informative answer to my question though? I am really curious about this bill.




_David_

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73832 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829608 9-Dec-2021 19:06
"Some speculate this is the start of something similar to China's social credit system and that the vaccine passport is the beginning, and that when this bill passes it will allow the expansion of this system to become more like what they have in China, where things such as infringements can reduce you social credit score to the point where you can no longer buy transport tickets etc."

Using "some speculate" with no citation is not a way to start a robust discussion.

Add "vaccine passport is the beginning" even though it is not even an id, not tracked and checked completely offline and yes, I will think it needs no consideration.




arcon
406 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2829648 9-Dec-2021 22:15
Its possible the minority sickos who call our government a "dictatorship" will use it as propaganda. But I don't see how it could ever be remotely comparable to China's, its not like an entire generation has grown up under an authoritarian regime here.

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2829884 10-Dec-2021 12:25
Maybe its best to pretend I never mentioned the vaccine or social credit system in China lol.

 

 

 

But seriously, does anyone know the more about this bill and its intent? and how realme is not doing what the bill plans to allow?




_David_

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2829896 10-Dec-2021 12:41
Maybe the bill is just what it says it is. Why assume it might be something sinister? 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

wellygary
6619 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829978 10-Dec-2021 14:25
I loved the "600 Italian troops here to implement marshal law" .....RMFAO 

