BarTender: I missed this but I love the term woke as it gets thrown around by right wing individuals with the implications of it being a slur when the reality is society is changing and things that were tolerated in the past are no longer and right wingers are having a hard time changing as there could be the implication they are no longer the privileged.



Is using the N word acceptable anymore or other slurs? No



Calling someone by their name rather than using a slur they find offensive or a name they no longer recognise such an imposition to be polite? It’s not that hard to do.



I could go on with many more social change but those two are hot button things for right wing folks.



Also it’s not a “both sides” thing especially in the US. One side aka the majority of society just wants to be treated with at least a little bit of respect. The GOP and Conservative movement want to hold onto power with any means possible using techniques not limited to killing people, removing their ability to even get safe healthcare if they can afford it or creating significant barriers to prevent them from voting.



How is it that a political party who represents around 30% of the population wield so much power?

I strongly disagree that not being able to use the N word, or other slurs, is a "hot button" topic among the right. The fact that this is no longer acceptable is, I think, considered by the vast majority as a good thing.

As for the rest, I think you've missed the point I was trying to make (it's very possible I simply didn't articulate it well). Don't make the mistake of interpreting criticism of the means as criticism of the desired ends.

Let's consider the goals. For the most part I think the most of the right, the left, and even the "radical" left share many of the same goals - more acceptance of everyone and equal opportunities. The left push those goals more to the fore, but I don't think most of the right see the goals themselves as a bad thing. The outliers here would be the "extreme" right. Obviously there are a lot of differences in policy between the left and right, but despite the rhetoric of politicians and the media, the "average Joe" Democrat and Republican probably agree on where the goal posts should be more than they disagree.

But then we come to how to achieve the goals. That's where I question how the more "extreme" and vocal left are proceeding - which is I think faster than the average citizen can keep up; and it seems that often those who don't jump on the train immediately are called ignorant, phobic, or racist by the "extreme" left. This pushes moderates further to the right, because they think this small vocal group on the left represent the left as a whole - and they don't like what the see as condescension and bullying. And a big problem is the rest of the left don't say anything because they're afraid of being labelled as phobic or racist themselves if they do.

Are the policies of the "extreme" left more dangerous than the "extreme" right? Certainly not. But in a very real way, they hurt their own cause more than they help it.

There are also massive problems with what the right are doing, but they already get enough attention and (justified) criticism that I don't need to repeat it all here.

Now I'm sitting here in NZ, looking at all this through the lens of American media, with algorithms feeding me content that enforces pre-conceptions I don't even know I have - but to the best of my ability I do try to view arguments from different viewpoints. And more often than not, I'm seeing any criticism of the methods of the more "extreme" left being pounced on as disagreeing with the goals - and that's a problem.

EDIT: removed video as it was talking mainly about racial policies, and (in retrospect) I didn't want that to become the sole focus of any further discussion as can easily happen.