Pretty much as the title says.
It seems to me there's a very vocal minority that want the entire world to very quickly shift to their ideals, and anyone who isn't immediately fully onboard they label as one of the many "ists". In their view their is only right or wrong, their way or the highway; but the real world isn't that simple.
Additionally, whatever they deem as right and wrong right now must be retroactively applied to past events and actions.
I'm hoping this can be a serious and civil discussion that doesn't devolve immediately into two sides calling each others names.