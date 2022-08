It looks like we might get the worst of both worlds solution. Expensive because so much of the Light Rail in the plan is underground. But if you are going to spends billions more than surface Light Rail, just to keep the Dominion Road nimbys happy, then you might as well take the next logical step and make it Light Metro.

From a carbon emissions and congestion perceptive, any light rail system is better than cars, but a tunnelled solution has huge carbon emissions during the construction phase. After several decades tunnelled Light Metro can potentially comes out on top because it can carry a higher capacity than Light Rail, except we don't appear to be doing Light Metro.

Underground almost certainly means wider spacing between stations. I'd probably use it if it went near me, although I'd prefer the convenience of a street level solution.