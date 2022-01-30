I heard farmer last night on TV1, blaming the govt for not allowing drivers in from overseas.
Do the farmers not take any responsibility for training up any local drivers to do the work?
Its not like they didn't have time to train people?
I wouldn't mind betting their are no takers. Small rural pool and general labour shortage.
Sounds like a good job to give to autonomous vehicles. Farmers should be investing in technology not complaining.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/300509039/grape-expectations-as-blenheim-company-gets-600k-boost-for-selfdriving-tractor
Blimey, someone read my post and acted quickly.
One of the issues is that it is very specialized work that is very seasonal. Workers will often travel the globe.
Bit like the ski industry.