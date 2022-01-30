Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsFarmers Drivers for harvest
Eitsop

408 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293560 30-Jan-2022 09:17
Send private message

I heard farmer last night on TV1, blaming the govt for not allowing drivers in from overseas.

 

Do the farmers not take any responsibility for training up any local drivers to do the work?

 

Its not like they didn't have time to train people?

Create new topic
linw
2500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2858322 30-Jan-2022 09:35
Send private message

I wouldn't mind betting their are no takers. Small rural pool and general labour shortage.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.

gzt

gzt
13692 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2858323 30-Jan-2022 09:41
Send private message

Just one of the many industries relying on migrant labour now.

gzt

gzt
13692 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2858374 30-Jan-2022 09:57
Send private message

linw: I wouldn't mind betting their are no takers. Small rural pool and general labour shortage.

It's seasonal that's one of the challenges with it. I've heard some of it staggers well with the same seasonal occupation in Australia.



elpenguino
2486 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2860079 1-Feb-2022 15:32
Send private message

Sounds like a good job to give to autonomous vehicles. Farmers should be investing in technology not complaining.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

elpenguino
2486 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2863521 8-Feb-2022 11:56
Send private message

https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/300509039/grape-expectations-as-blenheim-company-gets-600k-boost-for-selfdriving-tractor

 

Blimey, someone read my post and acted quickly.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

blackjack17
1503 posts

Uber Geek


  #2884682 11-Mar-2022 09:20
Send private message

Eitsop:

 

I heard farmer last night on TV1, blaming the govt for not allowing drivers in from overseas.

 

Do the farmers not take any responsibility for training up any local drivers to do the work?

 

Its not like they didn't have time to train people?

 

 

One of the issues is that it is very specialized work that is very seasonal.  Workers will often travel the globe.

 

Bit like the ski industry.

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 