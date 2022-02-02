https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/unemployment-insurance-government-unveils-plan-to-offer-billions-in-coverage-for-workers-who-lose-job/4MS426Y4YJB7V2PYHKQHBDHRHY/

1.39% comes out of people’s wages. Some people are already living day to day and the government is going to reduce their wages by more?

If get redundant or can’t do job because of illness then 4 weeks notice, and 80% of wage for six months.

Great, what happens to current redundancy clauses where people get 100% of wage and it is a disincentive for big business to make people redundant, that have many years of work.

I saw it with kiwi saver, where some retirement schemes were better, and then when kiwi saver came along new workers got offered the inferior scheme. Realise for most a benefit, but when they bring these things out

it can be a disadvantage when there is an existing clause in contracts with better conditions.

An example in article, if someone earned $880 a week they would lose $12.23 a week. Then there is normal tax to come off and any other things person is paying into.

Edit: Probably also encourages a couple months of a holiday, if can live at 80%, as payment would stop once start new job. Also levies frozen for two years, so looks like the 1.39% will go up over time?