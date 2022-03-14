Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
quickymart

8658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#295229 14-Mar-2022 22:12
Although the election is still a few months away, I thought it would be a good idea to create a thread discussing the candidates, especially since it will be an open field as Phil Goff isn't running again.

 

The Spinoff has run some profiles on the main ones: https://thespinoff.co.nz/politics/28-01-2022/who-wants-to-be-aucklands-mayor

 

I see a few familiar faces from the last election, but no one really stands out as being worthy of getting my vote (yet). I guess it depends how they all go at the debates?

 

Aucklanders, what are your picks?

gzt

gzt
13511 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2886230 14-Mar-2022 22:31
The article is old. It took me a while to catch up. Since then Phil Goff has made it offical he will not run.

In turn the Labour Party has officially endorsed Efeso Collins - https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/462465/labour-endorses-efeso-collins-for-auckland-mayoralty

quickymart

8658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2886233 14-Mar-2022 22:37
This one is a bit more up-to-date, with the three now-main candidates: https://www.newsroom.co.nz/podcast-the-detail/who-will-be-the-next-mayor-of-auckland

 

 

GV27
4190 posts

Uber Geek


  #2886306 15-Mar-2022 07:00
Gonna vote Efeso. We've seen how ineffective the position is, from a development, planning and transport perspective. It's largely a ceremonial role but I think he'd be excellent at it. 



quickymart

8658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2886314 15-Mar-2022 08:02
Any thoughts on Leo Molloy? I'm (apparently) distantly related to him and a family member can't stop going on about how great he is, she'd vote for him if she could, and also how Phil Goff would have raised rates and Leo won't, etc etc etc.

1101
3022 posts

Uber Geek


  #2887038 16-Mar-2022 11:23
The mayor doesnt have that much real power.
So any promises are just talk .

 

The mayor is a figurehead, not a dictator . They can promise anything, but if councilors refuse to vote those promises in......

