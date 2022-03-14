quickymart

Although the election is still a few months away, I thought it would be a good idea to create a thread discussing the candidates, especially since it will be an open field as Phil Goff isn't running again.

The Spinoff has run some profiles on the main ones: https://thespinoff.co.nz/politics/28-01-2022/who-wants-to-be-aucklands-mayor

I see a few familiar faces from the last election, but no one really stands out as being worthy of getting my vote (yet). I guess it depends how they all go at the debates?

Aucklanders, what are your picks?