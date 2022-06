Seems American wealth Evangelical Churches have melded together Christianity and Fascism ?

Ultra Nationalist Evangelicals & Pentecostals.

In USA we have seen them try to covet Political power.

By any means, justified by the end.

The one ring to rule them all.

You just take the social media crap out of USA change a few names and its pre packaged campaign.

Heaven forbid we should get an Evangelical Prime Minister which Brian Tamaki etc has the ear of.

Like Putins Patriarch (Orthadox Church Equiv of a Pope), any amount of killing is justifiable to stop gay parades.