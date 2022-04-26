Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gzt

gzt

#295814 26-Apr-2022 07:52
Created because there are a number of people who want to discuss Solomon Islands in the Ukraine topic for some reason. Back to the new topic. Solomon Islands' government has made a number of clear statements about it's intention:

TVNZ: Solomon Islands government said that "contrary to the misinformation promoted by anti-government commentators" the agreement did not invite China to establish a military base.

"Government is conscious of the security ramification of hosting a military base, and it will not be careless to allow such initiative to take place under its watch," the statement said.

The statement seemed to more emphatically rule out the possibility of a base after Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had earlier told parliament it had no intention of asking China to build a base.

rugrat
  #2908394 29-Apr-2022 16:05
If a base is built on Samoan Islands US does not rule out military action.

 

https://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/27/headlines/us_refuses_to_rule_out_military_action_in_dispute_with_china_over_solomon_islands

 

China is known for doing stuff one step at a time, so wouldn’t take their word no intention of building base.

 

 

