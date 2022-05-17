Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsPoliticsAustralian election 2022
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#296064 17-May-2022 22:08
This Saturday and it is going to be too close to call.

 

I can't stand Morrison and I literally know nothing about the other guy. 

 

I really would have thought they would have had enough of Liberal's, time will tell I guess.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Kyanar
3466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2915806 18-May-2022 22:39
Not Liberals, Coalition. The Liberals are incapable of getting enough votes to govern, so they literally campaign as if they and the Nationals are the same party (and in Queensland, they are - as the two state branches of the two parties actually merged).

Unfortunately most Australians are quite selfish, and will vote for whoever benefits them the most, and Conservative is unfortunately exactly that.

Personally, I have a (quite rational) hatred of the “attack politics” that exist here.

PsychoSmiley
174 posts

Master Geek


  #2915852 19-May-2022 08:18
Done my postal voting for this. Would be very happy to see the "happy clapper" Scomo go. Albo isn't exactly what I called prime candidate material (I'd rather see Penny Wong step up, but I don't think the Australian public could handle that) and basically leader wise makes it a race between two white older guys, but he has the benefit of not being Scomo.

