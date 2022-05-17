This Saturday and it is going to be too close to call.
I can't stand Morrison and I literally know nothing about the other guy.
I really would have thought they would have had enough of Liberal's, time will tell I guess.
Done my postal voting for this. Would be very happy to see the "happy clapper" Scomo go. Albo isn't exactly what I called prime candidate material (I'd rather see Penny Wong step up, but I don't think the Australian public could handle that) and basically leader wise makes it a race between two white older guys, but he has the benefit of not being Scomo.