Surprise, surprise - the PM's 757 has 'broken down' in Washington and she has to catch commercial flights all the way home. It's amazing that the 757 has lasted this long on this trip because this is a frequent thing with these RNZAF planes - it's happened before in 2016 in India, in Vanuatu and numerous other times. There's even an old thread here on GZ on this.

TBH I have been waiting for this to happen on this trip. Fortunately they find these faults on the ground - so far. What if the 'break down' happened in flight?

How embarrassing and what an indictment. Seems this is a metaphor for this government at this time.