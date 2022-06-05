As I was reading this article, a thought occurred to me. It is not a new or original idea, but it struck me with new force and clarity. The war on drugs has been well and truly lost and they must be legalised without delay. If not, democratic societies will be overwhelmed by violent crime.

Even dangerous drugs like meth should be legalised. The harm they do is less than the tsunami that is coming. The only way left to stop the wave is to remove the profit. Those who object most loudly to this are serving the interests of the drug criminals. So are the politicians still too weak and fearful to take such a bold move. I do not believe legalisation will happen. Vested interests and emotional irrationality are just too strong. The result will be a criminal society run by feuding gangs. That is our inevitable future.