To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification

kingdragonfly

10965 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#296359 10-Jun-2022 16:28
Elon Musk is really getting on my nerves.

Of the dozen stupid plot-lines twisting through the Elon Musk story, these are three that really get on my nerves.

First, the Twitter theatrics.

Second, now that Tesla no longer gets US government rebates for electric cars, no one should

Third, he's now a republican.

Lastly is many recent comments praising excessive work including praising working 12 hours/day six days week.

“[The Chinese] won’t just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3 am oil. So, they won’t even leave the factory technically, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all”

Recent internal Musk email #1:

Subject: Remote work is no longer acceptble

Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.

If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.

Moreover, the “office” must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.

Thanks,
Elon

Recent internal Musk email #2

Subject: To be super clear

Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.

The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much – so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.

There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while.

Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.

Thanks,
Elon

Stu1
1694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2924848 10-Jun-2022 16:46
So basically genius or penis

vexxxboy
4229 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924849 10-Jun-2022 16:49
i cant stand him ever since how he acted during the cave rescue saga.




surfisup1000
5288 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924867 10-Jun-2022 17:26
kingdragonfly:

Third, he's now a republican.

 

Do you dislike all republicans? 

alasta
6661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2924868 10-Jun-2022 17:28
He's a dick, but there's no point getting wound up about it. I just ignore him and avoid buying his products. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
29670 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924877 10-Jun-2022 18:04
he certainly has his own religion

Lias
5566 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924896 10-Jun-2022 18:13
As someone who's been accused of being a dick on more than one occasion, I think much of what people dislike about him is directly attributable to him being on the spectrum.

 

We're different, we see the world differently, and while Spock and Sheldon are very much stereotypes, most of us really don't have any time for emotion instead of logic. We don't really don't give a rats about you, your feelings or anything we see as obstacles to our goals. 

 

I don't agree with him on more than a few things (remote work very much being one of them), but I don't think he's a dick. 




Rikkitic
Awrrr
18536 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2924905 10-Jun-2022 18:25
I don't know enough about him (nor do  I care) to judge him, but what I read doesn't impress me much. He may or may not be a 'genius', but that or being on the spectrum does not give you a free pass to ignore basic civility or decency. If he acts like a dick, it doesn't matter how many cars he makes. A dick is a dick. 

 

 

 

 




Eva888
2324 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2924907 10-Jun-2022 18:27
One of the richest men in the world, probably doesn’t give a rat’s a* if anyone thinks he’s great or not. Fact is he knows how to make money, is smart and 'different,' who or what is normal anyway.

Can’t help admiring the success of someone so young, he must be doing something right.

Geektastic
17927 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924915 10-Jun-2022 18:53
Lias:

As someone who's been accused of being a dick on more than one occasion, I think much of what people dislike about him is directly attributable to him being on the spectrum.


We're different, we see the world differently, and while Spock and Sheldon are very much stereotypes, most of us really don't have any time for emotion instead of logic. We don't really don't give a rats about you, your feelings or anything we see as obstacles to our goals. 


I don't agree with him on more than a few things (remote work very much being one of them), but I don't think he's a dick. 



This.





WyleECoyoteNZ
1048 posts

Uber Geek


  #2925042 10-Jun-2022 22:36
Scared man?

 

Let's face it, 2 - 3 or so years ago he pretty much had the EV market to himself \ Tesla.

 

Now? Not so much. Every manufacturer out there is churning out an EV of some sort.

 

His fleet \ offering may have the range, but he'll \ they'll need to refresh the older models soon. The Model S has been around since 2012! Hell, the Model 3 has been with us since 2017!

 

 

 

 

jarledb
Webhead
3243 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925044 10-Jun-2022 22:55
WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

Scared man?

 

Let's face it, 2 - 3 or so years ago he pretty much had the EV market to himself \ Tesla.

 

Now? Not so much. Every manufacturer out there is churning out an EV of some sort.

 

His fleet \ offering may have the range, but he'll \ they'll need to refresh the older models soon. The Model S has been around since 2012! Hell, the Model 3 has been with us since 2017!

 

 

I hate coming off as a Tesla-fanboi. But this needs to be said:

 

- Tesla is selling all the EVs they can produce. So there is no need to be scared when it comes to wether or not they will sell cars.

 

- Refreshing the same model over time is a well proven strategy (ref. the VW Golf, for instance). It is not like Tesla is selling the same Model 3 or Model S today as when they were first brought to market. If anything, Tesla is best in class when it comes to iterating and improving their cars over time.

 

The Model S that will be delivered (sometime, they are not being delivered now) is a much different car than the Model S that was sold in 2012.




alasta
6661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2925103 11-Jun-2022 07:26
Teslas are popular with computer nerds and in that respect they occupy a legitimate market niche. 

 

Whether they can continue to be sustainable as a standalone company is another question. I suspect they will eventually get taken over by someone like Ford or Volkswagen. 

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2925109 11-Jun-2022 08:32
I can’t say I like or hate as I have never met him. However, he is a billionaire and he does what billionaires must do and that is accumulate another billion. The billion already accumulated is never enough. I can’t say I hate him but his actions are obscene. Personal opinion.

Dingbatt
6732 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2925123 11-Jun-2022 09:47
MikeB4: I can’t say I like or hate as I have never met him. However, he is a billionaire and he does what billionaires must do and that is accumulate another billion. The billion already accumulated is never enough. I can’t say I hate him but his actions are obscene. Personal opinion.

 

Yes. And with his billions he has

 

disrupted the car industry,

 

privatised space exploration,

 

invigorated home energy solutions,

 

reimagined mass rapid transit.

 

Which one of those actions do you consider obscene? Or is it solely because he speaks his mind and wants others to have the right to do the same (hate speech excepted)? Or that he voted Democrat last time but has stated he would vote Republican the next time? (The OP still hasn’t addressed why he included this).

 

Basically, he is able to put into practice what ordinary day-dreamers with no money wish for. A kind of “If I was King, I would do this…….” attitude.

 

As opposed to other, equally socially awkward oligarchs, who use their wealth solely to accumulate more and to exert influence.

 

Not a fan, but not particularly a hater either.




CYaBro
4523 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2925125 11-Jun-2022 09:59
alasta:

Teslas are popular with computer nerds and in that respect they occupy a legitimate market niche. 


Whether they can continue to be sustainable as a standalone company is another question. I suspect they will eventually get taken over by someone like Ford or Volkswagen. 



Oh yea the old ‘The competition is coming’. 🤣🤣

My parents and sister have got Teslas recently they certainly are not ‘computer nerds’.




