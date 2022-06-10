kingdragonfly:

Elon Musk is really getting on my nerves.



Of the dozen stupid plot-lines twisting through the Elon Musk story, these are three that really get on my nerves.



First, the Twitter theatrics.



Second, now that Tesla no longer gets US government rebates for electric cars, no one should



Third, he's now a republican.



Lastly is many recent comments praising excessive work including praising working 12 hours/day six days week.



“[The Chinese] won’t just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3 am oil. So, they won’t even leave the factory technically, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all”



Recent internal Musk email #1:



Subject: Remote work is no longer acceptble



Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.



If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.



Moreover, the “office” must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.



Thanks,

Elon



Recent internal Musk email #2



Subject: To be super clear



Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.



The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much – so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.



There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while.



Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.



Thanks,

Elon