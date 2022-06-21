2022: “Pursuant to Article 1, Section 1, of the Texas Constitution, the federal government has impaired our right of local self-government. Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas should be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified. Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto.”
The first two examples just show the bigotry, religious crazy and general stupidity.
The last example is... just stupid. Texas is the state not linked to the national grid, so they freeze to death in winter and burn to death in summer. When tragedy happens, they run to Washington D.C. for cash. But yeah, let's see how Secession 2.0 works out for stupid.