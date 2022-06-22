I really hope they are getting good technical advice for this.
"Combing over" xxxx terabytes of film sounds like 50 bored police persons watching a movie and trying to spot someone.
Please say it isn't so......
Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman
It's a manual job because you imagine how much the greens and labour would scream if the police used AI facial recognition.
Of course they wouldn't need to use facial ID if they'd just done what they should have and used live rounds the minute they started chucking rocks.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
gzt: Link to article?
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/06/public-asked-to-help-identify-15-people-linked-to-alleged-illegal-activity-at-parliament-protest.html
No sign there of the "white supremacists" referred to by James Shaw in parliament.
One wearing a Bunnings sun hat though... one of the "unruly tourists" made it back? 😆
I'm slightly surprised the Police haven't been called out for racism yet...
Berry said officers continued to review more than 15 terabytes of photos and videos to identify criminal activity at the protest.
shk292:
I'm slightly surprised the Police haven't been called out for racism yet...
It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze
So lets put this out there
I know what side I'm on.......
Option 3
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Hope the weight of the law comes crashing down on them. Their whole "premise" was based on lies and misinformation, anyway.
Lias:
Of course they wouldn't need to use facial ID if they'd just done what they should have and used live rounds the minute they started chucking rocks.
Where is the '-1' button when you need it?!
jonathan18:
Where is the '-1' button when you need it?!
It offended someone and got cancelled.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Lias:
Of course they wouldn't need to use facial ID if they'd just done what they should have and used live rounds the minute they started chucking rocks.
While you can have your opinion, I can have mine too. And my opinion is that wishing the use of live rounds on humans is a despicable thought.
Why would they be shot at? Because they are idiots that are managed by their emotions, or because they are being manipulated by some smartass with second intentions?
This is not a capital crime.
So yes, my opinion is that your opinion is invalid.
But that's my opinion.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Lias:
jonathan18:
Where is the '-1' button when you need it?!
It offended someone and got cancelled.
It never existed in the first place, so it was never cancelled. Good try at sarcasm, but failed.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
johno1234:
gzt: Link to article?
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/06/public-asked-to-help-identify-15-people-linked-to-alleged-illegal-activity-at-parliament-protest.html
No sign there of the "white supremacists" referred to by James Shaw in parliament.
I think you are forgetting about the concept of "useful idiots".
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project