Police looking for 15 possible miscreants from Wgtn protest - hopefully with expert guidance???
ascroft

#298508 22-Jun-2022 17:44
I really hope they are getting good technical advice for this.

 

"Combing over" xxxx terabytes of film sounds like 50 bored police persons watching a movie and trying to spot someone.

 

Please say it isn't so......

 

 




Mark Ascroft

gzt

gzt
  #2933262 22-Jun-2022 18:24
Link to article?

scuwp
  #2933263 22-Jun-2022 18:47
It's indeed a manual task that can't be automated. I doubt they are looking simply for people that were present, but rather people who were the main protagonists or where there is evidence of criminal offending. That needs a human to view and access the footage for evidential sufficiency.




Lias
  #2933271 22-Jun-2022 19:40
It's a manual job because you imagine how much the greens and labour would scream if the police used AI facial recognition.

 

Of course they wouldn't need to use facial ID if they'd just done what they should have and used live rounds the minute they started chucking rocks.




johno1234
  #2933272 22-Jun-2022 19:43
gzt: Link to article?

 

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/06/public-asked-to-help-identify-15-people-linked-to-alleged-illegal-activity-at-parliament-protest.html

 

No sign there of the "white supremacists" referred to by James Shaw in parliament.

 

One wearing a Bunnings sun hat though... one of the "unruly tourists" made it back? 😆

 

 

 

 

 

 

shk292
  #2933285 22-Jun-2022 20:36
I'm slightly surprised the Police haven't been called out for racism yet...

gzt

gzt
  #2933290 22-Jun-2022 20:50
Berry said officers continued to review more than 15 terabytes of photos and videos to identify criminal activity at the protest.

This is a large and meaningless number unless you are concerned with storage and retrieval. What counts is how many hours of video footage and how many still images.

No doubt much of it was recorded by security cameras in some horribly inefficient format. Some by police equipment. Multiple points of view at exactly the same time. Time stamps will count for a lot when selecting items for viewing.

The alleged criminal activity I assume was mostly at the end of the event with the fires and injuries to police and all that.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #2933345 22-Jun-2022 22:09
shk292:

I'm slightly surprised the Police haven't been called out for racism yet...



Why? These photographs are of 15 people that police have not yet been able to identify.

Some people seem to be forgetting the 250+ arrests that have already been made.




gehenna
  #2933349 22-Jun-2022 22:53
The thing was live streamed, they wouldn't even need their own recordings given the prevalence of footage from within the grounds assuming they were watching and recording the streams. Half the job of the police was done by the protesters themselves.

openmedia
  #2933353 22-Jun-2022 23:12
So  lets put this out there

 

  • terrorists, or
  • freedom fighters

I know what side I'm on.......

 

 

 

Option 3

 

  • brainwashed bloody idiots who desperately need reprogramming




quickymart
  #2933370 23-Jun-2022 07:53
Hope the weight of the law comes crashing down on them. Their whole "premise" was based on lies and misinformation, anyway.

jonathan18
  #2933372 23-Jun-2022 08:03
Lias:

 

Of course they wouldn't need to use facial ID if they'd just done what they should have and used live rounds the minute they started chucking rocks.

 

 

Where is the '-1' button when you need it?!

Lias
  #2933375 23-Jun-2022 08:33
jonathan18:

 

Where is the '-1' button when you need it?!

 

 

It offended someone and got cancelled. 




freitasm
  #2933392 23-Jun-2022 09:22
Lias:

 

Of course they wouldn't need to use facial ID if they'd just done what they should have and used live rounds the minute they started chucking rocks.

 

 

While you can have your opinion, I can have mine too. And my opinion is that wishing the use of live rounds on humans is a despicable thought.

 

Why would they be shot at? Because they are idiots that are managed by their emotions, or because they are being manipulated by some smartass with second intentions?

 

This is not a capital crime.

 

So yes, my opinion is that your opinion is invalid.

 

But that's my opinion. 




freitasm
  #2933394 23-Jun-2022 09:23
Lias:

 

jonathan18:

 

Where is the '-1' button when you need it?!

 

 

It offended someone and got cancelled. 

 

 

It never existed in the first place, so it was never cancelled. Good try at sarcasm, but failed.




freitasm
  #2933395 23-Jun-2022 09:24
johno1234:

 

gzt: Link to article?

 

 

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/06/public-asked-to-help-identify-15-people-linked-to-alleged-illegal-activity-at-parliament-protest.html

 

No sign there of the "white supremacists" referred to by James Shaw in parliament.

 

 

I think you are forgetting about the concept of "useful idiots".




