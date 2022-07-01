Seems that a bill has been drawn from the ballot box opening it up for reading and possible introduction at some later date

I'm quite torn on this as I am all for individual responsibility and equally aware that without advertising money from liquor, there will be fallout amongst smaller areas that rely on sponsorship to keep clubs going, but, given our propensity to over indulge and the harm that follows (individual health issues, wider societal issues, road harm etc) then its clear that the current open slather approach isn't quite right either.

I remember back when Tobacco was prohibited from sponsoring sports, "the sky is falling" was the cry from all the affected clubs/sporting bodies, but, alternatives were found and sport and sponsorship moved on.

Given the number of local councils that are also Labour aligned, its hardly surprising that her bill has a lot of local council support, but do those councils have the support of their constituents, or is it another case of "mother knows best" approach so often adopted by the left side of centre politics?