Support SPCA’s Break the Chain campaign by letting the Government know you care! We have provided a sample letter below with some key points.

We strongly encourage you to personalise your letter by amending it, adding to it and including specific examples you have seen in the community. Make it your own – we know that a polite, personal letter has more impact.



To send: Copy and paste the below letter into your email client

Meka.Whaitiri@parliament.govt.nz

cc: animalwelfare@mpi.govt.nz



Tēnā koe Minister Whaitiri,

I am writing in support of the SPCA’s campaign to ‘Break the Chain’ and end the life chaining and caging of dogs.



Thousands of dogs across Aotearoa New Zealand continue to spend their lives at the end of a tether or in close confinement, suffering from frustration, anxiety, discomfort, boredom, loneliness, lack of exercise, and physical injuries.



The Code of Welfare: Dogs is out of date, and existing minimum standards and regulations fail to adequately address prolonged tethering and confinement of dogs. There is an urgent need for a different approach to address suffering caused by these practices.

I understand that you have indicated support for exploring the possibility of creating regulations to address this welfare issue. I ask that the Government now makes a commitment to urgently progress amendments to the Animal Welfare (Care and Procedures) Regulations 2018 under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 to address the prolonged tethering and confinement of dogs in Aotearoa New Zealand.



It is past time to put an end to this practice. New Zealanders care about our dogs, and we expect our Government to care too.

I look forward to hearing from you about how, and when, this problem will be addressed.

Ngā mihi,

