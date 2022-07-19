Bang bang shoot shoot. Knuckle-draggers are celebrating the 'good guy with a gun' who took out a bad one the other day. They seem to think this makes some kind of point in a country where more people die from shootings than from car accidents.

The good guy in this case does seem to have genuinely been one, though you do have to wonder why he was carrying a weapon at all on an innocent shopping trip with his girlfriend. Maybe that's just what good people in America do these days.

Anyway, he has been credited by authorities with correct and responsible actions, not to mention eliminating the threat. Everyone is calling him a hero.

Good on him. He probably is. How fortunate he was in the right place at the right time. Only now every wannabe wild west fantasist in the country, spurred on by the NRA Neanderthals, is going to be thinking hey cool, I can stop a bad guy and be hero worshipped too. Except people who think like that are a clear and present danger to everyone around them.

It is now only a matter of time, probably not much, before armed Walter Mitty types start blowing away people carrying canes or reaching for their wallets. The good guy this time seems to have been calm and disciplined. He correctly assessed the situation and responded appropriately. Don't count on the next one being anything like that.