Rikkitic

#298821 19-Jul-2022 14:23
Bang bang shoot shoot. Knuckle-draggers are celebrating the 'good guy with a gun' who took out a bad one the other day. They seem to think this makes some kind of point in a country where more people die from shootings than from car accidents. 

 

The good guy in this case does seem to have genuinely been one, though you do have to wonder why he was carrying a weapon at all on an innocent shopping trip with his girlfriend. Maybe that's just what good people in America do these days.

 

Anyway, he has been credited by authorities with correct and responsible actions, not to mention eliminating the threat. Everyone is calling him a hero.

 

Good on him. He probably is. How fortunate he was in the right place at the right time. Only now every wannabe wild west fantasist in the country, spurred on by the NRA Neanderthals, is going to be thinking hey cool, I can stop a bad guy and be hero worshipped too. Except people who think like that are a clear and present danger to everyone around them. 

 

It is now only a matter of time, probably not much, before armed Walter Mitty types start blowing away people carrying canes or reaching for their wallets. The good guy this time seems to have been calm and disciplined. He correctly assessed the situation and responded appropriately. Don't count on the next one being anything like that.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

kingdragonfly
7063 posts

  #2944981 21-Jul-2022 21:07
Rationalizing the violence of Trump coup, a Republican uses the US Second Amendment, which states "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Jamie Raskin utterly humiliates Republican at hearing, gets ovation

