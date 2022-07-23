Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsYet another pointless Freedom and Rights coalition and/or Destiny Church protest
quickymart

8857 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#298870 23-Jul-2022 08:06
Send private message

Sigh.

 

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/07/police-monitoring-potential-protest-as-freedom-and-rights-coalition-aim-to-cause-chaos-across-new-zealand.html

 

Hopefully if you're in one of the main centres you don't have much travel planned for today.

 

I don't get this though. Okay, Brian and his lot are unhappy with the government, sure - but what's this meant to achieve? Is he hoping they just resign because he doesn't like them or something? That's what we have elections for. Not happy with the government? Have your say at the ballot box. All you're doing with this is just p'ing people off, and I highly doubt you'll be converting anyone to your viewpoint.
As I saw asked somewhere else: at what point do these things stop being legitimate protests and actually become a public nuisance? This falls into the latter category, IMO.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945566 23-Jul-2022 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Just read Protesters stop motorway traffic in Auckland, cause disruption in Wellington | Stuff.co.nz and have no idea what they are protesting against.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 