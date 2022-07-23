quickymart

Sigh.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/07/police-monitoring-potential-protest-as-freedom-and-rights-coalition-aim-to-cause-chaos-across-new-zealand.html

Hopefully if you're in one of the main centres you don't have much travel planned for today.

I don't get this though. Okay, Brian and his lot are unhappy with the government, sure - but what's this meant to achieve? Is he hoping they just resign because he doesn't like them or something? That's what we have elections for. Not happy with the government? Have your say at the ballot box. All you're doing with this is just p'ing people off, and I highly doubt you'll be converting anyone to your viewpoint.

As I saw asked somewhere else: at what point do these things stop being legitimate protests and actually become a public nuisance? This falls into the latter category, IMO.