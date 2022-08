The next UK PM prospects don't inspire confidence.



This parody video made me aware of Liz Truss cheese speech, which sounds like Donald Trump level of intelligence.



Honest Government Ad | UK



The UK Government has made an ad about the deepening cost of living crisis and it’s surprisingly honest and informative.







Liz Truss CHEESE Speech







Rishi is Too Dishy for this Job | Spitting Image