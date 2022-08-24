It's minor, but Chinese censors changed the ending of the Minions movie.
And don't get me started on China and "Winnie the pooh"
CNN: Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
According to posts and screenshots from the movie shared on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter, censors tacked on an addendum in which [one thief], was caught by police and served 20 years in jail.
[Another thief], "returned to his family" and "his biggest accomplishment is being the father to his three girls," screenshots of the film showed.
[Normally], the film ends with the story's two thief anti-heroes, riding off together after one faked his own death to evade capture by authorities.
Numerous online commentators mocked the addendum, saying it resembled a PowerPoint presentation.
