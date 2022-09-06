BBC News: 'The Iron Weathercock': World reacts to Truss win
Global leaders have been sending their congratulations to Liz Truss - but in the international media, there have been snarkier remarks, too.
"She has gone to see the Queen," said Russian television presenter Ivan Trushkin. "If she [the Queen] recognises her of course."
In France, meanwhile, she has been branded not the Iron Lady - which was former UK PM Margaret Thatcher's nickname - but the Iron Weathercock.
This is a reference to Ms Truss's changing views on the UK leaving the European Union - she went from opponent before the 2016 referendum, to supporter afterwards, saying in July that "some of the portents of doom didn't happen".
...