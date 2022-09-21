Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Jacinda - leading charge for "regulated, secure internet"??
David321

Master Geek


#300596 21-Sep-2022 13:31
What the GZ communities opinion on this? seems a little vague (which is always concerning from a govt), what do you think she looks to achieve here? All I can assume is censorship?

 

 

 

“Companies, governments, civil society – we will all benefit from this initiative. It will help us create the free, open and secure internet we are all driving for.”

 

Speaking about algorithms "As a result it was difficult to “regulate something so poorly understood”

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/129944717/christchurch-call-jacinda-ardern-unveils-new-research-into-algorithms-to--create-a-secure-internet

 

 

 

 




_David_

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
  #2970944 21-Sep-2022 13:35
I think you are looking for something that's not there. Your posts seem to insinuate that anything the government does is to curtail rights.

 

I suggest less conspiracy theories and more critical thinking.




Benjip
Ultimate Geek

  #2970945 21-Sep-2022 13:36
My assumption (from reading the article you linked) is that it's research that is designed to work out how, why, and when people are radicalised online.

 

Eg., is YouTube sending people down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole after they've watched 3 related videos, or 300 related videos? Is the algorithm purposely "red-pilling" people because it drives more views and therefore more revenue for YouTube/Meta etc.?

 

Nothing in there suggests to me that government censorship is being considered.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
  #2970948 21-Sep-2022 13:42
The InternetNZ release about this today - as I said no need to try and find boogeymen where there are none. 

 

 

"The Christchurch Call has been important in highlighting the urgency of tackling terrorist and violent extremist content online. However, governments and tech companies have a lot more to do to implement the Calls commitments and to help communities have a stronger voice in how that happens," says InternetNZ’s Interim Chief Executive, Andrew Cushen.

 

Today, the Christchurch Call held its Leaders' Summit in New York. It was a space for the Call Community to have frank and open dialogue on the Call’s future direction.

 

"With more than 120 countries, tech companies, and civil society organisations involved in the Christchurch Call Community, there is great potential for real change," says Cushen.

 

Since it was set up, the Call has helped enable rapid and coordinated response by governments and online services to limit the dissemination of terrorist and violent extremist content online following a real-world attack.

 

At today’s Summit, the Call Community discussed how it can continue to sharpen its incident response capabilities while grappling with issues of privacy, transparency and accountability.

 

Civil Society representatives asked governments and companies to involve them more in crisis response because looping in affected communities and people with local expertise will help to identify appropriate responses.

 

The Call Community discussed algorithmic issues and the potential role algorithms play in radicalisation. A number of speakers identified the lack of traction on Call commitments relating to algorithms and the inability of third parties to audit algorithmic processes because there is a lack of data and transparency around how they work.

 

"We need tech companies to provide access to meaningful data to help researchers and others understand how algorithms work, and what role they play in driving Internet users towards extremist content and radicalisation.

 

During the summit, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced, a new research initiative to understand the impact of algorithms on users' online experiences while protecting people’s privacy online. We look forward to understanding more about this initiative and how it will help people working on these issues understand the impact of algorithms on online extremism.

 

There was also recognition that a focus on algorithms alone is not enough to combat the spread of harmful and extremist content online.

 

"If we can see true collaboration between tech companies, governments, civil society, academia and most importantly affected communities of online harm, we could get closer to eliminating the spread of terrorist and violent extremist content online," says Cushen.

 

New Zealand has played a major role in establishing the Christchurch Call and this is something we should be very proud of.

 

"While we are taking a leading role in this global effort, we also have an opportunity to improve our own laws and processes here in Aotearoa.

 

"The Internet should be a safe space for everyone in Aotearoa. Right now, our laws and processes are not adequate for the online world that we live in, and some communities are experiencing hate, hurt and threats of violence.

 

"There is a significant problem with the way the Internet interacts with broader social problems.

 

"We hope that the government’s review of the content regulatory system will help to find a new approach to content regulation that minimises the risk of harms caused by online content including online abuse and misinformation.

 

"We desperately need better systems to address these important issues," says Cushen.

 

InternetNZ is proud to be a member of the Christchurch Call Advisory Network (CCAN) which includes civil society groups that represent a range of perspectives including human rights, freedom of expression, digital rights, counter-radicalization, victim support, and public policy.

 

"CCAN is a diverse group and is looking to become more diverse going forward. Its membership holds a huge amount of information and expertise, and we encourage governments and companies to take advantage of this resource," says Cushen.

 

Among other things, CCAN continues to urge the governments and tech companies that have signed up to the Call to centre the voices of affected communities in all Christchurch Call work through meaningful engagement and consultation.

 

InternetNZ will continue to be part of the Christchurch Call Community to tackle the rise of terrorism and violent extremism online while balancing the need for a free and open Internet and respect for human rights.

 




djtOtago
Ultimate Geek


  #2970950 21-Sep-2022 13:46
Simple solution is to remove all the content algorithms. If you want to know about something then you have to actively search for it.

 

This will stop content begin pushed at you just because to will generate more revenue for the content provider.

David321

Master Geek


  #2970959 21-Sep-2022 14:11
freitasm:

 

I think you are looking for something that's not there. Your posts seem to insinuate that anything the government does is to curtail rights.

 

I suggest less conspiracy theories and more critical thinking.

 

 

 

 

Ive posted plenty on GZ, there is maybe two or three posts from me about what this govt has done, as I have been curious about the purpose/intent.

 

Each of those posts was written in a somewhat neutral manner asking what people think, so I can see if there is any info I may have missed which could educate me further on the topic, some would call it critical thinking.

 

 

 

 




_David_

