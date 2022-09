shk292: Having a republic means we'd need to have a head of state other than the monarch, which would then incur the expense of elections. And we'd then likely have someone with a political background, which may be divisive. Like you, I can't see any benefit

The Head of State would be the PM. She/he already is. The government of the day passes laws, they get signed by the Governor General as a matter of course. GG represents the Monarch. But the GG doesnt ponder over the law, its custom. So effectively the current Government is in control, so the PM is Head of Sate

Now, we could save money by having no GG salary and support costs, we can avoid the two for one Knightships that we seem to have. We can then discard the "Sirs" we have, they can end (if we became a Republic). Statute wise nothing changes. We can have out own awards, O of NZ instead of OBE.

Personally I like the link to the Empire. Over QE II's reign the empire became the Commonwealth as many went independent. NZ is independent. I feel its beneficial to retain links to the mothership